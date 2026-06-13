F1 News Today: Monaco Grand Prix result could change AGAIN as Mercedes call in lawyers
F1 News Today: Monaco Grand Prix result could change AGAIN as Mercedes call in lawyers
All the latest news from the world of F1 on Saturday June 13
McLaren and Red Bull F1 team have lodged an intention to appeal after the Monaco Grand Prix result was sensationally changed.
The fallout continues from last Sunday's race in the principality, with the podium having a new look after a successful appeal on Friday. And there could be more drama to come.
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Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff calls lawyers over Monaco GP penalty controversy
F1 team principal Toto Wolff has revealed talks are underway with Mercedes' lawyers regarding the FIA's decision to change the result of last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.
Despite the chequered flag being waved to mark the end of the race in the principality five days ago, the final finishing order is still up in the air.
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Red Bull in FIA talks after controversial ADUO ruling says Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen revealed in Barcelona that Red Bull is indeed in talks with the FIA, telling GPFans that they were a 'bit surprised' by a recent FIA ruling.
Red Bull have recently been told that they have the best power unit but that is not good news for Verstappen and his team.
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F1 Results Today: Barcelona Grand Prix practice times and positions
Friday at the F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is complete, and the two practice sessions saw Mercedes once again in form, but McLaren surprisingly usurping them in FP2.
So far in 2026, Mercedes have claimed every pole position and grand prix victory, but their main challengers each weekend seem to swap between Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren.
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Fernando Alonso shocks with 'probably last race' announcement at Barcelona Grand Prix
Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso delivered the shocking declaration that this year's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix will probably be his 'last race' at the circuit.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was the home of the Spanish Grand Prix from 1991 until last year, with the all new Madrid street circuit taking over as the official home of F1's race in Spain.
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Lewis Hamilton teases ‘exciting innovations’ to come from Ferrari
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is slowly returning to his status as lead driver after a rough start to life at Ferrari.
The former Mercedes star made the decision to depart the Silver Arrows after the 2024 campaign but suffered a disappointing debut season with the Italian outfit in 2025.
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