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The FIA logo edited onto a background of Barcelona colours

F1 team punished for double pitlane speeding infringement days after Monaco mayhem

The FIA logo edited onto a background of Barcelona colours — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 team punished for double pitlane speeding infringement days after Monaco mayhem

The FIA pitlane speeding punishments are back...

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

The FIA stewards have slapped F1 team Cadillac with a double punishment already at this weekend's Barcelona Grand Prix just as pitlane speeding is dominating the headlines.

At the Monaco Grand Prix last time out a grand total of five drivers were handed penalties as a result of going just 0.1km/h over the 60km/h pitlane speed limit, raising questions about the governing body's measurement system.

The drivers whose race was impacted the most by the issue were arguably Pierre Gasly, who lost a podium thanks to the punishment and George Russell, who had to serve a drive-through penalty after failing to serve the time penalty correctly during a pit stop.

Even though the Monaco weekend drew to a close last Sunday it was still a hot topic come Friday in Barcelona thanks to Alpine submitting a right of review to the FIA over the punishment that demoted Gasly down to P7.

Ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya GP the governing body then announced their decision to rescind Gasly's penalties and hand him the podium, but this has understandably now opened a whole can of worms over the issue.

In Barcelona, the FIA admitted that the first pit lane zone in Monaco was actually 77cm off the required setup distance measurement, which explained why so many drivers were 0.1km/h over the limit last time out.

As news of Gasly's penalty U-turn spread through the paddock in Spain, both McLaren and Red Bull lodged an intention to appeal the decision.

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN as amended podium announced after FIA hearing

Double trouble for Cadillac

On track during Friday practice pitlane speeding once again became a hot topic of discussion as the stewards announced that both Cadillac drivers had gone over the limit.

No time penalties were given as the infringement did not take place under race conditions, but the American team was instead fined a total of €1000 as punishment for the infringements of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

Perez and Bottas were both over the speed limit.
Perez and Bottas were both over the speed limit.

The pitlane speed limit has been restored to 80km/h for this weekend's event with both Bottas and Perez exceeding the limit by 4.4km/h in FP2 on Friday afternoon.

Each driver was fined €500 per infringement, but it is Cadillac who will have to cough up for the punishment.

READ MORE: FIA announces groundbreaking F1 engine changes in major U-turn

Related

F1 FIA Sergio Perez Cadillac Valtteri Bottas Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

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