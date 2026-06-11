Alpine F1 team and Pierre Gasly's double penalty at the Monaco Grand Prix will be reviewed by the FIA after the team succeeded in their first stage of the appeal.

The team have been successful on the basis that new and substantial evidence has emerged, where previously it did not exist.

This included data that Gasly didn't exceed the pitlane limit and evidence from F1 that: "the distance used in calculating the official timing (and hence the pit lane speed) was inaccurate and overestimated the speed of Car 10."

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A hearing will subsequently take place into whether the decision was correct. Gasly was not the only driver to receive penalties for speeding in the pitlane at the Monaco GP, with Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Oscar Piastri and Franco Colapinto also having to serve penalties.

Neither of these drivers of their respective teams have submitted a right of review on their incidents.

Alongside Alpine, McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, Haas, Audi and Cadillac are also invited to the hearing that will take place.

Gasly received two five-second time penalties in Monaco, which demoted him down from third place and into seventh, and now the questions remains as to whether the Frenchman will have his penalty reinstated.

More to follow...

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