McLaren and Red Bull F1 team have reportedly lodged an intention to appeal, after the Monaco Grand Prix result was changed.

Alpine submitted a right of review in the aftermath of last weekend's race, after Pierre Gasly had been stripped of his podium because of two penalties regarding speeding in the pit lane.

It was then announced on Friday morning that Gasly's penalties had been overturned, reinstating Gasly and Alpine to the Monaco GP podium.

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Alongside Gasly, four other drivers were also hit with speeding penalties at the Monaco GP, with the list including George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Franco Colapinto and Oscar Piastri.

While the deadline for penalty reviews has now passed for the other drivers who were hit with very similar offences, McLaren first lodged an intention to appeal against the decision to overturn Gasly's penalties, according to F1 insider Jennie Gow.

Asked by Martin Brundle on Sky Sports F1 in Barcelona if he thought other teams would appeal the Alpine decision, Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen said: “They can appeal it, I don’t know if anybody is going to but they can, it is appealable. That would be a meeting in Paris but I guess we’ll know by the end of the day.”

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN as amended podium announced after FIA hearing

McLaren and Red Bull lodge appeal against Gasly Monaco decision

Red Bull have also indicated that they intend to file a protest against the decision to return Pierre Gasly's podium position in Monaco, with their driver Isack Hadjar losing his P3 finish around the principality.

The reason why it's important to McLaren is because Gasly had finished behind Oscar Piastri after the penalty that the Frenchman was given, with Piastri returning to form via a fourth-place finish.

Those 12 points that Piastri earned were the only ones that McLaren had picked up in Monaco, with Lando Norris forced to retire from the race.

But that fourth place has now become fifth due to Alpine's successful appeal, and McLaren could feel particularly hard done by given the fact that Piastri also picked up a five-second penalty in the race for speeding in the pit lane.

There was an unusual flurry of drivers committing the same offence in Monaco, all only 0.1km/h over the speed limit, and it has since been revealed that it was the angle that the drivers were heading into the pit lane that was confusing the sensors.

McLaren and Red Bull now have 96 hours to decide whether they will actually appeal.

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