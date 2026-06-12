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Antonelli during sprint qualifying in Canada

F1 Results Today: Barcelona Grand Prix practice times and positions

Antonelli during sprint qualifying in Canada — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Barcelona Grand Prix practice times and positions

All the results from FP1!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The first practice session of the F1 Barcelona Grand Prix weekend saw George Russell return to the front of the pack, after a difficult few weeks for him.

After two point-less races, Russell is now 68 points behind team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who did not take part in FP1 as Frederik Vesti instead took to the track in the Mercedes.

F1 is in Barcelona this weekend for round seven of the 2026 championship, and this year it takes on a new name, called the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, rather than the Spanish GP.

But despite the name change, the track is very familiar to the drivers, having previously been the home of pre-season testing and earlier this year hosting a private shakedown of the cars.

Russell looked very comfortable around the circuit as the race weekend got underway, topping FP1 by over two tenths to nearest challenger Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded out the top three, while Max Verstappen enjoyed a smooth FP1 in his Red Bull, putting it in fourth.

There were seven reserve drivers taking part in the session, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Antonelli giving up their seats to rookie drivers.

The rookie with the best time in FP1 was the 2025 F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli, who put his McLaren car fifth in the time sheets. Luke Browning unfortunately was not able to get out of the garage at all for Williams.

Below is the full set of results from Friday's practice session.

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Barcelona Grand Prix FP1 times

Barcelona Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:16.363
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.203
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.520
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.684
5Leonardo FornaroliMcLaren+0.853
6Paul AronAudi+0.958
7Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.109
8Dino BeganovicFerrari+1.415
9Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1.441
10Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.530
11Ollie BearmanHaas+1.809
12Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.846
13Carlos SainzWilliams+1.930
14Ayumu IwasaRed Bull+1.935
15Frederik VestiMercedes+2.002
16Esteban OconHaas+2.009
17Pierre GaslyAlpine+2.145
18Valtteri BottasCadillac+2.551
19Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+3.704
20Lance StrollAston Martin+3.955
21Colton HertaCadillac+4.334
22Luke BrowningWilliamsNO TIME

Is there F1 today?

Yes. Following FP1 on Saturday early afternoon, FP2 gets underway at 5pm local time (CEST), or 4pm UK time (BST).

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