F1 Results Today: Barcelona Grand Prix practice times and positions

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The first practice session of the F1 Barcelona Grand Prix weekend saw George Russell return to the front of the pack, after a difficult few weeks for him.

After two point-less races, Russell is now 68 points behind team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who did not take part in FP1 as Frederik Vesti instead took to the track in the Mercedes.

F1 is in Barcelona this weekend for round seven of the 2026 championship, and this year it takes on a new name, called the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, rather than the Spanish GP.

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But despite the name change, the track is very familiar to the drivers, having previously been the home of pre-season testing and earlier this year hosting a private shakedown of the cars.

Russell looked very comfortable around the circuit as the race weekend got underway, topping FP1 by over two tenths to nearest challenger Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded out the top three, while Max Verstappen enjoyed a smooth FP1 in his Red Bull, putting it in fourth.

There were seven reserve drivers taking part in the session, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Antonelli giving up their seats to rookie drivers.

The rookie with the best time in FP1 was the 2025 F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli, who put his McLaren car fifth in the time sheets. Luke Browning unfortunately was not able to get out of the garage at all for Williams.

Below is the full set of results from Friday's practice session.

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Barcelona Grand Prix FP1 times

Barcelona Grand Prix Practice Results Position Driver Team Time 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:16.363 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.203 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.520 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.684 5 Leonardo Fornaroli McLaren +0.853 6 Paul Aron Audi +0.958 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.109 8 Dino Beganovic Ferrari +1.415 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.441 10 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.530 11 Ollie Bearman Haas +1.809 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.846 13 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.930 14 Ayumu Iwasa Red Bull +1.935 15 Frederik Vesti Mercedes +2.002 16 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.009 17 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.145 18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.551 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.704 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.955 21 Colton Herta Cadillac +4.334 22 Luke Browning Williams NO TIME

Is there F1 today?

Yes. Following FP1 on Saturday early afternoon, FP2 gets underway at 5pm local time (CEST), or 4pm UK time (BST).

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