SEVEN F1 drivers to step aside at Barcelona Grand Prix

It will be a busy FP1 session for the drivers in Barcelona

Seven F1 stars will step aside as Formula 1 returns to Spain for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

It will be a busy session for rookie drivers, seven of whom will be granted the opportunity to prove their capabilities in F1 machinery during the first free practice session of the Barcelona race weekend.

F1's rules and regulations state that each team has to run a rookie twice in each of their cars - which means a team will have to make space on four occasions for a rookie to run in FP1.

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Ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, seven teams have opted to use the session to give their young drivers a chance in an F1 seat.

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Rookie drivers competing in FP1 at Barcelona Grand Prix

Current championship leader Kimi Antonelli will be replaced in FP1 by Mercedes reserve driver Frederik Vesti for the session. Meanwhile, reigning F1 champion Lando Norris will step aside at McLaren for the reigning F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli.

Lewis Hamilton will also vacate his Ferrari for driver academy member Dino Beganovic, who will take part in FP1 with the Scuderia.

Isack Hadjar will make way for Ayumu Iwasa at Red Bull, while Alex Albon will let Williams reserve driver Luke Browning sample the Williams for FP1.

For Audi, Paul Aron will replace Nico Hulkenberg and, for the first time since switching from IndyCar to F2, all eyes will be on Colton Herta in the Cadillac as he replaces Sergio Perez.

Here is the full list of rookie drivers taking part in FP1 at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, alongside the drivers they are replacing.

Rookie Drivers: FP1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Team Driver Driver Replacing Ferrari Dino Beganovic Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Frederik Vesti Kimi Antonelli McLaren Leonardo Fornaroli Lando Norris Red Bull Ayumu Iwasa Isack Hadjar Williams Luke Browning Alex Albon Audi Paul Aron Nico Hulkenberg Cadillac Colton Herta Sergio Perez

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