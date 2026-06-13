Medical car deployed after brutal Ferrari crash at Barcelona Grand Prix
Medical car deployed after brutal Ferrari crash at Barcelona Grand Prix
Qualifying saw a dramatic incident
Charles Leclerc crashed out of F1 qualifying at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, leaving just one Ferrari in Q3.
The Monegasque driver suffered a slide heading into turn four and went off into the barriers, bringing out a red flag. The medical car was deployed due to the amount of G-Force involved in the crash, but Leclerc thankfully managed to hop out of the car and walked away from the incident.
It was a huge blow to Leclerc and Ferrari, who were looking like they could challenge for pole position at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Leclerc ruined his chances of pole last weekend too in Monaco, slamming into the wall on his final Q3 run, and also crashed during last Sunday's race.
Sky Sports F1 expert Martin Brundle said about the incident: "The medical car has been deployed, meaning he hit the wall at greater than 25G. That’s an unusual place to go off, quite so early in the corner, quite so hard. That’s a huge impact there for Charles Leclerc.
"He hits the throttle too hard on the dirty side of the track, applies opposite lock to correct the slide. Front bites and boom, straight into the wall."
More to follow...
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