Fernando Alonso F1 retirement decision, and what comes next

Fernando Alonso has spoken about the huge decision he will be forced to make in the coming weeks - to retire from F1, or not to retire?

The 44-year-old two-time world champion's Aston Martin contract will expire at the end of the 2026 season, and as yet the legendary star from Oviedo is not sure whether he will carry on or not.

All the signs are this will be Alonso's decision, but there are many factors to take into account after a tumultuous start to 2026.

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This was supposed to be the big coming out party for Aston Martin after the much-hyped signing of design genius Adrian Newey.

Instead it has been a disaster with the car struggling to finish races and drivers fearing permanent nerve damage due to vibrations from the Honda power unit.

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Alonso on retirement decision

Alonso says communication with the team is good, but while he knows that big decision is coming, it has not been discussed yet.

Speaking to media including Marca on Thursday, he said: "We're aligned on everything, we're a team. But, to be honest, we talk more about the present than the future. However, I know that at some point this year, towards summer or right after, I'll have to make a decision , and at the moment I haven't even started to reflect on it internally yet."

Family and friends will play a part for new dad Alonso

It isn't just the issues at Aston Martin that have seen Alonso in the headlines early in 2026, he also became a father for the first time. He recently welcomed son Leonard into the world with partner Melissa Jimenez.

So Alonso will speak with those closest to him about his future as he ponders whether that glittering career will come to an end later this year.

"I've never thought about it in any profound way. Besides, I need to talk to my family; I need to consult with my people first to decide what I'll do next year. I'm taking it very calmly, you know?"

What comes next for Fernando Alonso and life after F1

Whatever Fernando does in 2027, he is very clear about one thing, explaining: "If I decide to continue competing, I think next season will be better than this one, as it's the second year of the project."

If Alonso does decide that retirement from F1 is the right move, that will absolutely not be the last we see of him behind a wheel. Other challenges beckon for the Spanish great.

"If I decide to stop competing, I know I'll do it in another category. As I've said many times, the Dakar Rally is a possibility."

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