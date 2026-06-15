Max Verstappen rules out Nurburgring return after 24-hour heartbreak
Max Verstappen rules out Nurburgring return after 24-hour heartbreak
Max Verstappen tells GPFans why he's unlikely to get back on the Green Hell this year
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has indicated that he won't be able to make any further appearances in the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie in 2026.
The Red Bull star has swapped his Red Bull F1 car for GT3 machinery on three occasions so far this year, winning the NLS2 race before his team were disqualified for exceeding the maximum tyre allowance.
And the heartbreak didn't stop there. When the Dutchman and his Verstappen Racing team-mates took to the iconic German track for the Nurburgring 24 Hours last month, they had to watch a race win slip away from them after being struck down by a technical issue in the final hours.
If any Verstappen fans are wondering when they will finally get to see him tackle the Green Hell again, he has finally provided an update to GPFans.
Over the past few months, he has showcased his skills at the iconic Nurburgring with his very own GT3 team. In March he competed in NLS2 and then in April at NLS5, all in preparation for his participation in the legendary 24 Hours of the Nurburgring held last May. Although Verstappen clearly relished the German circuit’s challenges, no new chapter is on the horizon for him at this famed track.
READ MORE: FIA announce LATE penalty for Mercedes star at Barcelona Grand Prix
Verstappen unlikely to make Nurburgring 2026 return
His only remaining opportunity to race at the Nurburgring comes with the NLS7 event, the KW 6h ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen scheduled for August 1. However, this is the sole event that doesn’t conflict with the F1 calendar, and even then, Verstappen is not considering it.
"Unfortunately, it coincides with the GT World Challenge, so it simply isn’t happening," he explained when asked by GPFans in the Barcelona Grand Prix paddock.
During that weekend, his team - Verstappen Racing - will be competing in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup. As a result, regular drivers Dani Juncadella and Lucas Auer won’t be available to team up, cementing the clash in schedules.
READ MORE: 'I don't give a s***' - Lance Stroll goes nuclear at Barcelona Grand Prix
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
How Lewis Hamilton’s F1 nemesis handed him race win
Max Verstappen rules out Nurburgring return after 24-hour heartbreak
Toto Wolff submits official Mercedes protest to FIA over George Russell penalty
Late FIA announcement to change race result has 'created a mess'
Latest News
How Lewis Hamilton’s F1 nemesis handed him race win
- 1 minute ago
Fernando Alonso's 'last dance' - new F1 team emerges to sign veteran
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton snubs ex-Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg at Barcelona GP
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen rules out Nurburgring return after 24-hour heartbreak
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton hits out as FIA announce late Barcelona GP penalty
- 3 hours ago
Toto Wolff submits official Mercedes protest to FIA over George Russell penalty
- 3 hours ago
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- 6 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 june
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
F1 legend Christian Horner excited by new job as official statement released
- 9 june