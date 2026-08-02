Red Bull F1 design chief outlines plan to win in 2026

According to technical director Pierre Wache, Red Bull is pulling out all the stops to ensure the RB22 gives Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar a real shot at winning again this season.

He was candid in Hungary, admitting that the task ahead is a tough one, with his team on their longest winless run at the start of a season since failing to win a race in 2015.

Over the past few months, the RB22 has made noticeable strides, yet the gap to Mercedes, Ferrari, and even McLaren remains evident.

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Additionally, the car continues to challenge the drivers, a fact that was once again highlighted at the Hungaroring, with both Verstappen and Hadjar publicly slamming the car's handling over team radio throughout the Hungaroring weekend.

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Winning Chances

Wache, who oversees the car’s development, emphasised that the team is fully committed to making improvements.

“It’s hard to pinpoint a single solution,” he explained. “Our goal this year is to battle for victories. We have a clear development plan until the end of the season, and we’re doing everything in our power to enhance the car, master the regulations, and understand how new developments can boost both its performance and speed.”

He also acknowledged that a bit of luck might be needed. “When it comes to efficiency, the regulations impose some limitations on what we can achieve.

"But regardless of whether it’s Max or Isack behind the wheel, we’re determined to do everything possible to make the car a consistent race-winner.”

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Despite going winless, there is hope Red Bull can win a race this season, with Verstappen picking up two second places.

While he was a distant second behind McLaren's Lando Norris in Hungary, he was a whisker away from catching and passing Mercedes George Russell for victory at the Austrian Grand Prix in June.

In addition, the four-time world champion has picked up podiums in Belgium and Canada, while Hadjar finished third on track in Monaco before an Alpine and Pierre Gasly appeal saw them have a time penalty quashed to pick up a rare podium.

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