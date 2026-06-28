F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
The FIA's final classification from the 2026 Austrian Grand PrixMake us your Google favorite
The final result from the F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA after a return to the top for Mercedes.
George Russell crossed the line on Sunday marginally in front of four-time champion Max Verstappen.
The Dutchman pushed right to the chequered flag in a bid to pull off a stunning victory at the Red Bull Ring having started P5 on the grid, but it wasn’t to be.
Both Mercedes drivers put the 28-year-old under pressure at his team's home track, and the FIA have now confirmed that the top three finished the 71-lap event with just two seconds between them.
Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso was handed a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane during the Austrian GP, but no last-minute punishments have been added, meaning Sunday's final race result has now been confirmed, as has Russell's first win since the opening round of the season.
READ MORE: Red Bull issue Verstappen apology after Austrian Grand Prix crash
F1 Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2026
Here is the final classification from the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA.
F1 Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2026
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|WINNER
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.611sec
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.986sec
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+21.809sec
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+26.393sec
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+29.399sec
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+31.505sec
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+45.659sec
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1 LAP
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1 LAP
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1 LAP
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1 LAP
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1 LAP
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+2 LAPS
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2 LAPS
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+3 LAPS
|19
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|20
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|DNF
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|DNF
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|DNF
Fastest Lap: Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:10.374 on lap 59.
When is the next F1 race?
The F1 championship continues with a quick turnaround for the British Grand Prix next weekend.
The sprint weekend takes place from Friday, July 3 until Sunday, July 5 with lights out for the main event at Silverstone at 3pm local time (BST).
READ MORE: Toto Wolff announces 2027 Mercedes driver lineup'
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