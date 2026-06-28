F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

The final result from the F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA after a return to the top for Mercedes.

George Russell crossed the line on Sunday marginally in front of four-time champion Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman pushed right to the chequered flag in a bid to pull off a stunning victory at the Red Bull Ring having started P5 on the grid, but it wasn’t to be.

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Both Mercedes drivers put the 28-year-old under pressure at his team's home track, and the FIA have now confirmed that the top three finished the 71-lap event with just two seconds between them.

Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso was handed a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane during the Austrian GP, but no last-minute punishments have been added, meaning Sunday's final race result has now been confirmed, as has Russell's first win since the opening round of the season.

READ MORE: Red Bull issue Verstappen apology after Austrian Grand Prix crash

F1 Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2026

Here is the final classification from the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA.

F1 Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2026

Fastest Lap: Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:10.374 on lap 59.

When is the next F1 race?

The F1 championship continues with a quick turnaround for the British Grand Prix next weekend.

The sprint weekend takes place from Friday, July 3 until Sunday, July 5 with lights out for the main event at Silverstone at 3pm local time (BST).

READ MORE: Toto Wolff announces 2027 Mercedes driver lineup'

Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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