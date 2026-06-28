F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix times and positions
F1 Results Today: Austrian Grand Prix times and positions
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The F1 Austrian Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, June 28) at the Red Bull Ring, where George Russell is starting on pole.
There was some confusion about the results at the end of the qualifying session, after a Max Verstappen crash caused a yellow flag at the penultimate corner of the track, but Russell lifted off the throttle sufficiently, and still grabbed pole ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.
In the battle for the 2026 drivers' championship, that is great news for Russell, particularly with championship leader Kimi Antonelli starting behind Hamilton in fourth.
Hamilton is looking to turn his victory last time out at Barcelona into a title charge up against the two Mercedes stars, and that will need to involve beating them consistently in the run up to the summer break.
The Austrian GP will see the latest test of the various championship challengers' credentials, and you can check back to this page following the conclusion of the race on Sunday, where the full results from the race will be below.
LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title
F1 Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2026
The below results table will be completed after Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. Be sure to check back in on this page around 3:30pm BST on Sunday, June 28 for the full results.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Laps behind
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.
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