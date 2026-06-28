close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen demands Lewis Hamilton penalty after Austrian Grand Prix scrap

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen demands Lewis Hamilton penalty after Austrian Grand Prix scrap

Verstappen was not best pleased with Hamilton's racing

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen pleaded for the FIA stewards to hand Lewis Hamilton a penalty after a close battle during the Austrian Grand Prix.

The former fierce title rivals rolled back the years in the opening stages of the eighth round of the championship on Sunday, with Verstappen risking it all on the 11th lap, making a big lunge into Turn 3 to move up into second.

But the seven-time champion wasn't prepared to let the Red Bull star take his track position that easily, fighting back around the outside at Turn 4.

Verstappen then attempted to go around the outside at Turn 6, but his battle with the Ferrari star forced him into the gravel as the Brit held onto P2.

The Dutchman was quick to complain of Hamilton's racecraft, saying over team radio: "That's a penalty. Clear penalty."

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok then took to commentary, saying: "Anthony Davidson and I can't stop smiling! This is what great motor racing between two great world champions is all about.

"It was clean, it was on the edge, it was on the limit, but great racing."

On lap 15 however, the FIA announced that Hamilton had been noted for forcing another driver off the track at Turn 6.

The stewards later decided that Hamilton had done nothing wrong, with no further action or penalty coming for the Ferrari star.

More to follow...

READ MORE: Toto Wolff announces 2027 Mercedes driver lineup'

Related

F1 Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Untelevised F1 team radio reveals costly Kimi Antonelli mixup at Austrian Grand Prix

Untelevised F1 team radio reveals costly Kimi Antonelli mixup at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Austrian Grand Prix has a track limits problem and this is why

F1 Austrian Grand Prix has a track limits problem and this is why

  • Today 09:30
F1 Standings: Title race latest after brilliant Lewis Hamilton win and Mercedes DNF

F1 Standings: Title race latest after brilliant Lewis Hamilton win and Mercedes DNF

  • 1 hour ago
F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from the Red Bull Ring

F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from the Red Bull Ring

  • 2 hours ago
Mercedes FIA controversy rages on as Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari boss questions 'strange' ruling

Mercedes FIA controversy rages on as Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari boss questions 'strange' ruling

  • 2 hours ago

Just in

14:27
Untelevised F1 team radio reveals costly Kimi Antonelli mixup at Austrian Grand Prix
14:07
F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
13:59
F1 Standings: Title race latest after brilliant Lewis Hamilton win and Mercedes DNF
13:25
F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from the Red Bull Ring
12:59
Mercedes FIA controversy rages on as Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari boss questions 'strange' ruling
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen demands Lewis Hamilton penalty after Austrian Grand Prix scrap Austrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen demands Lewis Hamilton penalty after Austrian Grand Prix scrap

8 minutes ago
Untelevised F1 team radio reveals costly Kimi Antonelli mixup at Austrian Grand Prix Austrian Grand Prix

Untelevised F1 team radio reveals costly Kimi Antonelli mixup at Austrian Grand Prix

1 hour ago
F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied F1 Austrian Grand Prix

F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

1 hour ago
F1 Standings: Title race latest after brilliant Lewis Hamilton win and Mercedes DNF F1 Standings

F1 Standings: Title race latest after brilliant Lewis Hamilton win and Mercedes DNF

1 hour ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x