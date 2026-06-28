Max Verstappen demands Lewis Hamilton penalty after Austrian Grand Prix scrap

Verstappen was not best pleased with Hamilton's racing

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen pleaded for the FIA stewards to hand Lewis Hamilton a penalty after a close battle during the Austrian Grand Prix.

The former fierce title rivals rolled back the years in the opening stages of the eighth round of the championship on Sunday, with Verstappen risking it all on the 11th lap, making a big lunge into Turn 3 to move up into second.

But the seven-time champion wasn't prepared to let the Red Bull star take his track position that easily, fighting back around the outside at Turn 4.

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Verstappen then attempted to go around the outside at Turn 6, but his battle with the Ferrari star forced him into the gravel as the Brit held onto P2.

The Dutchman was quick to complain of Hamilton's racecraft, saying over team radio: "That's a penalty. Clear penalty."

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok then took to commentary, saying: "Anthony Davidson and I can't stop smiling! This is what great motor racing between two great world champions is all about.

"It was clean, it was on the edge, it was on the limit, but great racing."

On lap 15 however, the FIA announced that Hamilton had been noted for forcing another driver off the track at Turn 6.

The stewards later decided that Hamilton had done nothing wrong, with no further action or penalty coming for the Ferrari star.

More to follow...

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