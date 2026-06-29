If most of F1 is playing checkers in 2026, Max Verstappen is playing chess.

A few short weeks ago the Dutchman's future in the sport appeared to be in serious doubt, with two major questions hanging over his head:

Would he retire from the sport due to those new regulations he hates so much?

Article continues under video

Would he leave Red Bull for another team because they can no longer give him a chance to win?

Now we can answer both, definitively, after a negotiation masterclass for the ages which saw Verstappen deliver checkmate at every turn.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen reveals sabbatical plans as Sky star apologises on air for remarks

Verstappen vs F1 and regulations change

Verstappen's battle with F1 may have been his biggest win of all, he got an entire sport to change its new regulations, just weeks after installing them.

The best driver in the sport, the biggest star in the paddock, describing 2026 racing as 'Formula E on steroids' was a horrible look for the brass at Liberty Media. The Mario Kart memes which followed were brutal and unrelenting, and every one gave Max added leverage.

The 28-year-old superstar wasn't done though, and his smartest move of all might have been choosing an interview with the BBC 5 Live to openly talk about retirement after this season. He used the biggest stage of all for the biggest power play of all.

He told Jennie Gow: "Privately I'm very happy. You also wait for 24 races. This time it's 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you're not enjoying your sport?"

Verstappen spoke openly about retirement.

Verstappen had planted the seed and next he watered it just enough on a regular basis for it to grow out of control. By the time we got to Miami in early May, just three races into the new season, we had those new regulations being softened.

Verstappen wasn't done though, this was just the start, he wanted more to guarantee him staying in the sport for 2027 and beyond. And guess what, F1 and its power unit manufacturers caved again with a gradual move to a 60/40 ICE/battery split by 2028 agreed.

Now Verstappen confirmed he was happy with the changes, and happy to stay in F1. He had won bigger, and faster, than anybody could have expected.

This was only half the battle though, Max still had one more hand to play, one game to win. He now had to fix his struggling team.

Verstappen vs Red Bull and contract drama

To say Verstappen had all the leverage in his negotiations with Red Bull would be an enormous understatement. And he used every bit of it to get what he ultimately wanted, which was to do absolutely nothing.

Throughout recent months Verstappen and his manager Raymond Vermeulen have been steadfast in their public statements that staying with Red Bull was the preferred option. But those statements have always come with a caveat.

What team Verstappen have said, and more importantly when they've said it, has been the perfect playbook for PR and negotiation. All roads led to the Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull's home race and the moment everything would be decided.

Vermeulen lit the fuse when he confirmed in an interview with German publication Sport Bild that there really is an exit clause in Verstappen's Red Bull contract. We already knew it would likely be triggered this summer and Max held every single card.

Vermeulen once again said staying at Red Bull was option number one, but again there was a caveat - that his client 'should always have the opportunity to win'.

Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen played it perfectly.

This was an iron fist in a silk glove, and all the pressure was firmly on Red Bull as it prepared a massive raft of upgrades for the Red Bull Ring. This was last-chance saloon, the opportunity to convince Verstappen that the glory days can return.

Even the rumours linking Verstappen to McLaren, which surfaced in the UK media (not the Dutch media) late last week were perfectly timed. With one door apparently closing at Mercedes, there were still others to open.

There was still time for Vermeulen to issue one more telling sound bite as the weekend kicked off, saying Verstappen 'was not born to race in the midfield'. Ouch.

Red Bull are back, and the Max masterclass is complete

Everything hung on a single weekend going into that Austrian Grand Prix, would Red Bull's upgrades deliver what Verstappen wanted? The answer, of course, was in the affirmative.

It was almost the perfect outcome for a team looking to retain its star driver, and a star driver who wants to remain with his team. Even when Verstappen crashed out of qualifying, Red Bull were quick to apologise and stress it was a car issue, not a driver error.

Sunday's race saw Verstappen not only able to move up the pecking order, but able to challenge the mighty Mercedes for the win. In a single weekend Red Bull had overtaken Ferrari and McLaren. The race, once again, is on.

With the pressure on, Mekies and Red Bull delivered.

We can of course credit Laurent Mekies and the Red Bull team for their upgrades, we can credit F1 for seeing sense in the face of brutal criticism from its hardcore fanbase.

But in reality it was a Max Verstappen masterclass which forced every hand, which eventually won every hand. He will stay in F1, and he will stay at Red Bull.

Turns out the best driver in the sport is not just a genius on the track, he's a genius off it as well. He got everything he wants, and now the great game is complete.

READ MORE: McLaren reveal terms for Max Verstappen transfer

F1 RESULTS: Austrian Grand Prix final classification with all penalties applied

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

Related