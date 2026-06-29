F1 News Today: Max Verstappen reveals sabbatical plans as Sky star issues apology for on-air remarks

Four-time champion Max Verstappen has admitted he is already planning time away from the sport following a crash he described as 'strange' at this year's Austrian Grand Prix.

On Saturday at the Red Bull Ring, Verstappen crashed on his team's home track, marking the second time this season he has been left confused by an incident that was 'impossible to explain', leaving him exhausted by his 2026 machinery.

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Sky F1 commentator David Croft apologises live on air for remarks about former F1 star

Sky Sports' David Croft issued a brutal takedown of a former F1 star live on air during the Austrian GP weekend.

Croft made the remarks during qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, before immediately apologising.

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Fernando Alonso hit with FIA penalty for going too fast at Austrian Grand Prix

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Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso suffered a last-place finish out of the drivers who remained out on track in Sunday's F1 race in Spielberg.

And even though Alonso's AMR26 was only fast enough to finish P18, the FIA stewards still slapped him with a five-second penalty for speeding.

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Alonso received a time penalty during Sunday's Austrian GP.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

George Russell held of Max Verstappen to claim victory at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday, moving back up to P2 in the drivers' championship as a result.

As Russell knows all too well, a race win isn't always guaranteed until the FIA have confirmed the classification.

And the final result is now in from F1's governing body.

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George Russell battled failure in Mercedes F1 car during Austrian GP victory

Silver Arrows star George Russell stormed to victory in Austria after putting on an impressive display at the wheel of his dominant Mercedes.

But the Brit revealed after the race that it wasn't all plain sailing for him on Sunday after incurring a failure on his car.

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