George Russell battled failure in Mercedes F1 car during Austrian GP victory
George Russell battled failure in Mercedes F1 car during Austrian GP victory
George Russell has closed the gap to Kimi Antonelli in the championshipMake us your Google favorite
Mercedes F1 star George Russell revealed after the Austrian Grand Prix that he had won the race despite incurring a failure on his car.
Russell stormed to victory in Austria, his first grand prix win since the season-opening Australian GP, in what was a very impressive display from the Brit.
With his team-mate and championship rival Kimi Antonelli finishing down in third, it means that Russell has now cut the young Italian's lead in the championship down to 40 points with 16 race weekends still remaining in the season.
Despite Russell driving what is the dominant car of the 2026 season, the Brit has struggled for consistency this year, but he is now back up to second in the drivers' championship, crucial for Mercedes' constructors' championship hopes too.
But it wasn't all plain sailing for Russell in Austria.
The 28-year-old took to team radio after the race to reveal that he suffered a bizarre drinks issue, which was not ideal considering the temperatures at the track were up at 34 degrees Celsius for Sunday's race.
READ MORE: Toto Wolff announces 2027 Mercedes driver lineup'
Russell suffers failure in Austria
Russell said on team radio after the race: "Drinks system failed, nice race for it do so! So I am a little bit thirsty! Great job."
His race engineer Marcus Dudley said in response: "We will have a drink ready for you on the podium."
Russell then told his fellow podium sitters Antonelli and Max Verstappen in the cooldown room about the issue, to which Verstappen responded: "I never really drink, it’s so warm it’s like tea," while Antonelli revealed that he also had a drinks system failure.
Russell's gruelling victory
Without any drinks and driving in 34-degree heat, it must've been one of Russell's hardest fought victories of his career.
The Brit also did a mammoth stint following his second pit stop, which would have taken it out of him as he approached the finish line, with Verstappen breathing down his neck.
"Incredible to be back on the top step," Russell said in his post-race interview. "It's been a little while, so I will definitely enjoy this one this evening!
"A lot of hard work with my team to get us back on track. Obviously it was a tricky run of form at one point.
"Max and Red Bull were incredibly quick this weekend, so kudos to them. I had to push every single lap and I knew how quick the guys were behind. Kimi has been extraordinarily quick this season, so every lap I was looking at the timing board.
"We pitted on the early side [for the last stop], so I knew it would be a long stint but the team timed it to perfection."
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes in FIA breach at Austrian GP as Verstappen gives Russell the finger
READ MORE: Sky F1 commentator David Croft apologises live on air for remarks about F1 driver
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