F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from the Red Bull Ring

F1 travels to the Styrian hills this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix, and boy oh boy is there going to be some weather.

Remember how we've had two 'rain hazard' races declared so far this year, in Miami and Canada? Well, now we've officially got a heat hazard weekend in Austria!

That means – spoiler alert – that the temperature is expected to be higher than 31 degrees Celsius at some point during the event. As you're about to see...that might be understating matters slightly.

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It's not just the weather that's hotting up though, with Lewis Hamilton kicking the door down last time out in Barcelona to well and truly kick off a title race. This weekend should show whether that performance was just a flash in the pan, or if Ferrari are cooking up something special in the lab.

The seven-time world champion splits the Mercedes pair of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in the standings, 41 points ahead of the teenage Italian and nine points of his long-limbed former team-mate.

Here is the weather forecast for the event at the Red Bull Ring.

READ MORE: Hamilton to get new Ferrari team-mate at Austrian GP

F1 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, June 25: FP1 and FP2

This is going to become a theme, but...it's going to be hot at the track on Friday. FP1 will get the coolest of the conditions, but it'll still be 30 degrees Celsius and absolutely bone dry, with scarcely a breeze and a 'RealFeel' of 35 degrees.

A serious note to anyone actually attending the race: the UV index is pegged at about 9.4 for this session. Anything about a 7 is regarded as 'very high' so, for the love of goodness, get that SPF 50 on, make sure it's got good UVA protection, and wear a big hat.

You can watch FP2 without a big hat (hooray! UV index down to 3.5!) but you'll still want a big bottle of water and maybe one of those ice vests that F1 drivers wear to the grid, because it's projected to be up at about 32 degrees for the start of the hour's track time. Scorchio!

Friday, June 26: FP3 and Qualifying

For FP3, you can look at FP1 and just read it again word for word (except the UV. index is 8.7, not 9.4). Seriously, it's identical otherwise. Moving on...

Qualifying brings the highest temperatures of the weekend so far though, with the mercury nudging the 35 degree actual temperature mark. Apparently that comes with an orange temperature warning, but that doesn't matter too much because if you stay out in it for too long then your eyeballs will melt and you won't be able to tell the difference between red, orange, and yellow anyway.

Sunday, June 27: Race

As always, the main event of the weekend takes place on Sunday, with lights out for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix at 3pm local time (CEST).

Just as the weekend's action aims to peak for Sunday afternoon's feature race, the temperature will reach its zenith just in time for the race to go green. Expect your thermometer to read 36 degrees Celsius – which will feel every bit of 40 degrees unless you can get into the shade, in which case...about 35.

You can really see why the FIA are telling the teams to stick their extra cooling systems in the cars, eh?

Keep checking back to this page throughout the weekend for updates.

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