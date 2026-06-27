F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix has fallen into place following a far from straightforward end to Saturday's qualifying.

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc appeared to have pole position wrapped up as Q3 drew to a close at the Red Bull Ring, but a late crash from Max Verstappen threw the competitive outing into chaos.

Despite the Dutchman's trip into the gravel at his team's home circuit, only a single yellow flag was waved, not a double-waved yellow as Kimi Antonelli thought.

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The championship leader abandoned his flying lap and ruled himself out of a chance at securing a spot on the front row for Sunday's race, with team-mate George Russell clinching pole position even after lifting and slowing for the single yellow.

After some late drama, the FIA confirmed that no further investigation would be launched into the Mercedes star who was deemed to have done the right thing under the yellow flag, meaning it is the 28-year-old who will start on pole position, with Leclerc alongside him.

The second row will therefore consist of title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Antonelli, whilst Verstappen is set to start from fifth despite his late crash.

Find the full starting grid below.

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F1 Starting Grid - Austrian Grand Prix

Here is the full starting grid for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 Race Times - 2026 Austrian Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Austrian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, June 28, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 15:00 Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 14:00 Sunday United States (ET) 09:00 Sunday United States (CT) 08:00 Sunday United States (PT) 06:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 21:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 22:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 23:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 07:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 22:00 Sunday China (CST) 21:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 15:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 16:00 Sunday India (IST) 18:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 21:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 16:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 17:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 16:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans, but for the Austrian GP, the streaming service is opening up their coverage of the race to non-subscribers, meaning fans in the US can watch all the action entirely free of charge.

To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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