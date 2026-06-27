F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The Austrian Grand Prix takes place today!Make us your Google favorite
The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix has fallen into place following a far from straightforward end to Saturday's qualifying.
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc appeared to have pole position wrapped up as Q3 drew to a close at the Red Bull Ring, but a late crash from Max Verstappen threw the competitive outing into chaos.
Despite the Dutchman's trip into the gravel at his team's home circuit, only a single yellow flag was waved, not a double-waved yellow as Kimi Antonelli thought.
The championship leader abandoned his flying lap and ruled himself out of a chance at securing a spot on the front row for Sunday's race, with team-mate George Russell clinching pole position even after lifting and slowing for the single yellow.
After some late drama, the FIA confirmed that no further investigation would be launched into the Mercedes star who was deemed to have done the right thing under the yellow flag, meaning it is the 28-year-old who will start on pole position, with Leclerc alongside him.
The second row will therefore consist of title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Antonelli, whilst Verstappen is set to start from fifth despite his late crash.
Find the full starting grid below.
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F1 Starting Grid - Austrian Grand Prix
Here is the full starting grid for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
F1 Race Times - 2026 Austrian Grand Prix
Lights out for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Austrian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, June 28, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|15:00 Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|14:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|09:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|08:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|06:00 Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|21:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|22:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|23:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|07:00 Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|22:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|21:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|15:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|16:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|18:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|21:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|16:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|17:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|16:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans, but for the Austrian GP, the streaming service is opening up their coverage of the race to non-subscribers, meaning fans in the US can watch all the action entirely free of charge.
To sign up to Apple TV, click here.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
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