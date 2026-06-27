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Russell, Leclerc, socials

F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Russell, Leclerc, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place today!

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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The starting grid for the 2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix has fallen into place following a far from straightforward end to Saturday's qualifying.

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc appeared to have pole position wrapped up as Q3 drew to a close at the Red Bull Ring, but a late crash from Max Verstappen threw the competitive outing into chaos.

Despite the Dutchman's trip into the gravel at his team's home circuit, only a single yellow flag was waved, not a double-waved yellow as Kimi Antonelli thought.

The championship leader abandoned his flying lap and ruled himself out of a chance at securing a spot on the front row for Sunday's race, with team-mate George Russell clinching pole position even after lifting and slowing for the single yellow.

After some late drama, the FIA confirmed that no further investigation would be launched into the Mercedes star who was deemed to have done the right thing under the yellow flag, meaning it is the 28-year-old who will start on pole position, with Leclerc alongside him.

The second row will therefore consist of title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Antonelli, whilst Verstappen is set to start from fifth despite his late crash.

Find the full starting grid below.

READ MORE: Brundle issues statement after shock Sky F1 presenter exit

F1 Starting Grid - Austrian Grand Prix

Here is the full starting grid for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix Starting Grid 2026
Pos Driver Team
1 George Russell Mercedes
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull
6 Lando Norris McLaren
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren
8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull
9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls
10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls
11 Pierre Gasly Alpine
12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi
13 Oliver Bearman Haas
14 Nico Hulkenberg Audi
15 Esteban Ocon Haas
16 Franco Colapinto Alpine
17 Carlos Sainz Williams
18 Alex Albon Williams
19 Sergio Perez Cadillac
20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac
21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

F1 Race Times - 2026 Austrian Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Austrian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, June 28, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)15:00 Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)14:00 Sunday
United States (ET)09:00 Sunday
United States (CT)08:00 Sunday
United States (PT)06:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)21:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)22:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)23:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)07:00 Sunday
Japan (JST)22:00 Sunday
China (CST)21:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)15:00 Sunday
Egypt (EEST)16:00 Sunday
India (IST)18:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)21:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)16:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)17:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)16:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans, but for the Austrian GP, the streaming service is opening up their coverage of the race to non-subscribers, meaning fans in the US can watch all the action entirely free of charge.

To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen manager fires chilling Red Bull warning

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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