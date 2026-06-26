F1 broadcasting legend Martin Brundle has issued a statement on social media following a shock announcement from one of his Sky Sports colleagues.

Brundle is a fan favourite of Sky's F1 race weekend coverage thanks to his blend of class and expertise, honed during the years he spent competing in the pinnacle of motorsport.

The Brit raced for a number of big name teams including McLaren and Benetton between 1984 and 1996, even boasting team-mates such as legendary drivers Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen.

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But his motorsport career enjoyed a second wind thanks to broadcasting and Brundle is now best known for his commentary and pre-race grid walks.

He is joined on Sky by a plethora of stars including champions like Nico Rosberg and Jacques Villeneuve, as well as an impressive presenting lineup.

But the Sky Sports team has been shaken up ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix after Rachel Brookes announced her immediate exit.

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Martin Brundle's tribute to Rachel Brookes after Sky exit

With just days to go until the 2026 championship headed to the Red Bull Ring for the eighth round of the season, Sky's Rachel Brookes released a surprising statement on social media.

On June 24, Brookes wrote on X: "After many years at Sky I am moving on to exciting new ventures and looking forward to what comes next. I have left the Sky F1 team but F1 still has my heart & so I’ll still be involved in it. I’ll keep you posted, in the meantime see you at Silverstone!"

Fans were left shocked by the presenter's announcement that she would be leaving the team immediately, especially considering there hadn't been any mention of her departure in Barcelona last time out.

A spokesperson for Sky told GPFans: "Rachel has moved on from the Sky Sports F1 team to take on new challenges as we evolve our coverage. Rachel has been an asset for the team and we wish her well in her new endeavours."

Now, Brundle has shared his well wishes with Brookes, responding to the news of her exit on social media by writing: "Good luck Rach. It’s been a pleasure to work alongside you on SkyF1. Your professionalism shines through."

Brookes then replied to Brundle's heartfelt message, commenting beneath it: "Thankyou MB. An absolute pleasure to work with you too. Hope our paths cross again."

Good luck Rach. It’s been a pleasure to work alongside you on SkyF1. Your professionalism shines through. https://t.co/MuMfMzchZg — Martin Brundle OBE (@MBrundleF1) June 25, 2026

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