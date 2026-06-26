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George Russell, Max Verstappen, generic, 2025

F1 News Today: Red Bull risk it all for Verstappen as Mercedes set to announce huge driver move

George Russell, Max Verstappen, generic, 2025 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Red Bull risk it all for Verstappen as Mercedes set to announce huge driver move

All the latest F1 news on Friday June 26

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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Red Bull are bringing what the team is calling its 'biggest update package in years' to the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend in a desperate bid to keep Max Verstappen.

Verstappen's long-term future at Red Bull is being called into question, due to the team's poor start to the season.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes 'to announce' F1 driver move which triggers big Max Verstappen decision

According to reports in Italian media, Mercedes are set to announce a huge decision on George Russell's future this weekend.

And it could have a bearing on Max Verstappen's next career move too.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky F1 issue official statement after presenter makes shock exit

Sky Sports F1 has issued a statement on the surprise departure of one of its key presenters ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Rachel Brookes announced earlier this week that she was leaving the team with immediate effect.

➡️ READ MORE

Rachel Brookes has left her role
Rachel Brookes has left her role

New Lewis Hamilton role filled as Ferrari confirm dream partnership

Ferrari have confirmed that a major role alongside Lewis Hamilton has been filled, cementing a dream partnership for the seven-time champion.

Hamilton has been rejuvenated in 2026, picking up a grand prix win and three further podiums from the opening seven races.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce heat hazard at Austrian Grand Prix

The FIA has announced a heat hazard for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

The drastic step can be taken for any F1 weekend in which the heat index is expected to exceed 31 degrees Celsius at some point, which the forecasts certainly back up for the Red Bull Ring this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

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