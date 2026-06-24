Red Bull set for radical new design at Austrian Grand Prix in bid to keep Max Verstappen
Red Bull set for radical new design at Austrian Grand Prix in bid to keep Max Verstappen
Could a major upgrade for Red Bull in Austria keep Verstappen happy?Make us your Google favorite
Red Bull are set to introduce what could be the season’s most significant upgrade package at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, but will it be enough to convince Max Verstappen to stay loyal to the team?
The car, piloted by the four-time champion and his 2026 team-mate Isack Hadjar began the year carrying an extra 12 kilograms.
After modifications at the Red Bull Ring, Dutch publication De Telegraaf have reported the car now meets the strict 768-kilogram minimum (including the driver weight).
In recent months, the Milton Keynes-based squad have been hard at work shedding weight from the car.
Following earlier updates in Miami and Barcelona, the Spielberg improvements are crucial.
The engineers have completely redesigned the sidepod profile and introduced a new floor.
With thinner materials and reduced internal plumbing, Red Bull hope to eliminate every extra kilogram while complying with the new technical regulations.
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This weight reduction should immediately boost on-track performance, especially in high-speed corners where the car has struggled.
Team principal Laurent Mekies explained that these adjustments are aimed at closing the gap to top rivals like Mercedes and Ferrari.
However, more work is needed if they are to truly compete, a pressing matter given the team's current challenges, with Mekies even admitting in recent weeks that these upgrades alone 'will not be enough'.
Verstappen’s F1 future hangs in the balance
Switching to lighter components not only improves lap times, it also increases the chance of keeping star driver Verstappen satisfied.
Despite having a contract until 2028, performance clauses mean he could potentially leave sooner.
Verstappen currently sits seventh in the drivers' championship after a disappointing start to the new regulations era. His exit clause reportedly kicks in should he be outside the top two at the summer break.
Red Bull’s management is eager to secure his long-term commitment, with a competitive and lighter car playing a pivotal role in that plan.
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