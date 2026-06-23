F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton rocks Ferrari, new race plans approved
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton rocks Ferrari, new race plans approved
All the major F1 news on Tuesday June 23
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has praised his Ferrari F1 team for listening to his concerns and pushing on in 2026.
Hamilton was very vocal about the team's struggles in 2025, with he and team-mate Charles Leclerc pushing for the Maranello-based outfit to improve.
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F1 Croatian Grand Prix race plans approved
An F1 project in a European country has been given the go ahead, as hopes of a future position on the calendar gain momentum.
The 'Croatia Ring' has secured the necessary permission from the Ministry of the Environment in that country, with government authorities officially classifying it as a strategic national investment project.
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Red Bull and Honda F1 partnership kept alive thanks to odd contract clause
Red Bull's F1 association with Honda may have ended at the end of 2025 but a contract quirk means the partnership hasn't ended yet.
Honda first started their Red Bull agreement in 2018 by supplying sister team Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) before then also serving Red Bull a year later.
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George Russell issues emotional Toto Wolff statement amid Mercedes struggles
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has spoken of the importance of looking back on how far he and the team have come since 2022, rather than focusing on his last few performances.
Russell is currently involved in a three-way title battle, up against his team-mate Kimi Antonelli and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.
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F1 TV broadcaster announces FREE races in 2026 season
European broadcaster RTL are set to show four grands prix in the 2026 F1 season completely free of charge.
The broadcaster acquired rights to show F1 in Germany last year, and on June 1, their takeover of Sky Deutschland as the TV rights holders in that country was completed.
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