F1 boss makes astonishing Las Vegas Grand Prix claim: 'Bigger than the Super Bowl'

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali claims the economic impact of the Las Vegas Grand Prix is bigger than the Super Bowl.

The annual November race on the famous Strip has captured global headlines since its inception in 2023. And if you listen in to regular Liberty Media financial calls, they are absolutely delighted with how it's going.

Earlier this year F1 were so happy, they signed a 10-year extension with local promoters to ensure the Vegas Grand Prix will continue to happen until at least 2037.

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Domenicali underlines Vegas importance to F1

Domenicali was again waxing lyrical about its value in Liberty's H2 earnings call on Thursday, when he compared it to the local impact of having a Super Bowl in Vegas (this of course did happen in February 24).

The 61-year-old Italian told media and investors: “I think that what we don’t have to forget is, I start once again from one factor. Vegas is becoming one of the most important event that has already shown since the beginning, the potential of it.

"I don’t want to forget that if we compare the economic impact that F1 did versus Super Bowl, with due respect, we were bigger. That means the potential to keep growing, control even more the cost, having now the opportunity of having agreed the 10-year extension with LVCVA means that can really build on even stronger the possibility for this Grand Prix to be even more profitable. That is already the case because this is something that we knew.

“That was a product that was being an F1 product that can have a great boost to other promoters, is becoming a relevant thing that is indicating to the world of a sport business the way to produce event around the world. This is very good. We are very happy.

"Emily Prazer, the CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, did a tremendous job with the team there, focusing and making sure that all together as one team can produce even stronger product for the future. This year event will be phenomenal."

Domenicali is overjoyed with the Vegas effect.

US showpiece is a blueprint for F1 activations

Just to follow up on that Domenicali claim about the economic impact of the race, F1 says the race in Vegas has delivered $3.2 billion for the Southern Nevada region since its 2023 inception.

He believes what F1 have been able to do in Vegas forms the blueprint for other new activations as the sport prepares to descend on Spain's Madring for the first time next month.

"I don’t want to anticipate there will be so new content that we’re going to do on the racing because we don’t forget.

"At the center of our product, Vegas, Miami, Madrid, or wherever we are in the world, is what we’re doing at the track.

“Being able to extend the experience, that is the key factor of being so successful so far all around the world.”

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