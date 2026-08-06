F1 says MORE Sprint races are coming, whether you like it or not
F1 says MORE Sprint races are coming, whether you like it or not
There WILL be an expansion from 2027 onwardsMake us your Google favorite
F1 is planning to stage even more Sprint races from 2027 onwards, whether you like it or not.
The 100km race format - much maligned by many fans (and some drivers) - has gradually taken an increased presence in weekends during the season since its inception at Silverstone in 2021.
Since 2023 there have been six races each weekend with Sprint Qualifying taking place on Friday afternoon and the Sprint proper on Saturday.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen NASCAR talks confirmed as Red Bull driver switch mooted
Domenicali confirms F1 Sprint race expansion plan
Now things are about to go up another level, with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirming the news on Liberty Media's H2 Earnings call on Thursday.
The 61-year-old Italian told media: “Our Sprint format continues to drive higher Friday attendances and stronger daily attendances throughout the race weekend. The success of the Sprint format continues to drive growing interest from promoters.
“We expect to expand the number of Sprint races next year and to provide further details soon.”
'Fans are loving the season' claims F1 boss
Domenicali raved about the interest in F1 in 2026, claiming fans are 'loving the season' despite all that adverse publicity surrounding those controversial new regulations.
To underpin his comments, he referenced the 3.3million fans who have watched races at the track and the 10 sellouts to start the season through the recent Belgian Grand Prix.
Domenicali also called out the incredible 564,000 three-day attendance for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone - the highest ever in the sport's history.
How many Sprints will we get in 2027?
The exact number of Sprint races for 2027 is of course yet to be confirmed, but recently Alpine chief Flavio Briatore claimed he would stage one for every Grand Prix weekend.
He explained: "After Saturday in the morning, after you have the qualifying and that's finito, you have the race.
"With the Sprint race, at least you have two races, two starters, and the driver is driving for something. He's not driving only for the engineering. For me, 24 races, 24 Sprint races."
Briatore's comments, and Domenicali's statement on Thursday, are unlikely to go down well with a good portion of F1's fanbase, particularly hardcore observers.
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen is a high-profile critic, earlier this year describing Sprints as "unnecessary" and "boring".
There are two of the six Sprint races remaining in 2026, currently scheduled for the Dutch Grand Prix later this month and the Singapore Grand Prix in October.
While Sprints are seen as gimmicks by many of those legacy fans, they do factor into the title races for both Drivers and Constructors. The top eight positions score points from eight down to one.
F1 SILLY SEASON: Sainz joins Audi and four more potential moves
READ MORE: NASCAR team owner confirms Max Verstappen talks
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Max Verstappen exit clause is now active and it's a ticking timebomb for Red Bull
Red Bull 'set to land' Gianpiero Lambiase replacement after Aston Martin exit
Thieves target F1 star during summer break
F1 boss called out after branding Lewis Hamilton clothing 'ridiculous'
Latest News
F1 president makes bold claim on German Grand Prix return: 'It will definitely happen'
- 1 hour ago
F1 star makes decision on Audi future as three key conditions revealed
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen exit clause is now active and it's a ticking timebomb for Red Bull
- 2 hours ago
Christian Horner made the wildest F1 prediction, turns out he was right
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull 'set to land' Gianpiero Lambiase replacement after Aston Martin exit
- Today 18:45
Thieves target F1 star during summer break
- Today 17:30
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team
- 21 july
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- Yesterday 12:29
Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team
- 27 july
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend
- 26 july
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion hit with penalty verdict
- 26 july