F1 teams suffer $127m shock after Liberty Media accounts revealed

F1 teams across the paddock have missed out on $127 million in the first half of 2026 compared to 2025, Liberty Media accounts have revealed.

Liberty Media reported their second quarter 2026 financial and operating results this week, revealing the financial impact of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix being postponed, among other things.

Liberty Media reports that in the three months prior to June 30, 2026, F1 revenue decreased by 38 per cent year on year to $764 million, with four fewer races having been held in this period compared to 2025.

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This decrease has contributed to F1 revenue for the first six months of the year being down 15 per cent compared to 2025, from $1.629 billion to $1.381 billion. Eight races were held in this period in 2026 compared to 11 in 2025.

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F1 teams lose out on $127 million

All of the above means that payments to F1 teams are also down year on year.

In the first six months of 2025, team payments, excluding Concorde incentive payments, totalled $627 million. However, for the same period this year, that total has decreased by 20 per cent, with teams receiving $500 million.

"Primary F1 revenue decreased for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 across media rights, race promotion and sponsorship primarily due to four fewer races held during the quarter and three fewer races held year-to-date," explained Liberty Media's report. "Leading to a lower proportionate recognition of season-based revenue (5/22nds during the quarter compared to 9/24ths recognized during the prior year period and 8/22nds recognized year-to-date compared to 11/24th recognized during the prior year-to-date period).

"This was partially offset by underlying contractual fee increases and revenue from new and renewed sponsors.

"Media rights revenue was also impacted by the one-time revenue associated with the release of the F1 movie in the second quarter of 2025, which did not occur in the current period."

The report continued: "Other F1 revenue decreased for the three and six months ended June 30, 202,6 primarily due to lower hospitality and freight revenue from four fewer events held during the quarter and three fewer events held year-to-date, partially offset by higher hospitality revenue at recurring events, growth in licensing revenue and growth in activities at the Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas."

With Malaysia set to host the Bahrain Grand Prix in October, F1 has at least got one of its two postponed races back, which should mitigate some of the year-on-year losses so far, in Q4.

F1 CEO on Liberty Media report

Elsewhere, F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali offered his verdict on Liberty Media's report, using it as an opportunity to praise the sport's adaptability.

“This season has showcased the very best of our sport with competitive racing and fascinating storylines that are driving strong fan engagement with attendance, audiences and digital impressions all up season-to-date," said Domenicali.

"Our sport continues to demonstrate its adaptability and creativity – the Bahrain Grand Prix for 2026 will be hosted in Malaysia following the agreement announced last week.

“Our partnership with Apple continues yielding positive engagement, with viewership up year-over-year, season-to-date and total hours watched up 13%. We continue to see momentum across our business, including signing a landmark 10-year extension in Las Vegas and working with well-respected partners such as ServusTV and Pirelli.

"We remain focused on strengthening the foundation of our sport together with the teams and the FIA to deliver the best possible experience for our fans around the world, both on and off track.”

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