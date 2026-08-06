Two F1 legends have given their thoughts on the title battle between Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell as the 2026 season heads into its summer break.

With 11 race weekends done and 12 (or it could be 10, 11 or 13 - who really knows?) still remaining, drivers and teams are now on a two-week summer shutdown, which is enforced by the FIA to ensure that everybody gets a proper break.

That break could not have come soon enough for Mercedes star Russell, who has been handed his fair share of bad luck throughout the 2026 season.

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Being forced to retire from the lead in Canada, dropping right to the back of the field in Hungary after his car went into anti-stall, and suffering car issues during Chinese GP qualifying and the Belgium Grand Prix race are just some of the nightmares so far.

On top of that, the British star has been facing off against the supremely talented teenager Antonelli who, despite being comfortably beaten by Russell in 2025, has taken to the new regulations brilliantly well, and has claimed six grand prix wins already.

Russell has struggled to keep up with his Italian team-mate, and has four less grand prix wins in 2026 and two fewer pole positions.

Russell has even dropped to third in the drivers' championship, behind Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, and was a whopping 59 points behind Kimi heading into the summer break.

Now, two F1 legends have had their say on whether or not Russell can get himself back into the fight for the title as the season heads towards its conclusion.

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Can Russell beat Antonelli?

Thierry Boutsen raced in F1 between 1983-1993, winning three grands prix in that time during spells with the likes of Benetton, Williams and Jordan.

"I think if you take George from his first F1 season, he would have been as aggressive as Kimi," Boutsen told the F1 website.

"But he’s learned a lot, he’s calmed down also, he’s got more maturity. He races a totally different way.

"I believe that Kimi will be the same in three, four years. He will drive very differently to today. Today, he’s very aggressive and takes every single opportunity, although sometimes it is like Canada, where he went off a few times. Track limits as well. It’s very different moments in their careers that would explain the difference.

"For the long run, I don’t know who’s going to win. It’s very difficult to say. They’re both very, very good drivers.

"It’s normal also that you have cycles like this in your career where everything goes very well, and then all of a sudden, you lose a little bit of confidence, the car has a problem, then you lose confidence more, and you go through a cycle where everything goes bad.

"George will be back, for sure. Whenever he gets the opportunity, he will be back. Drivers go through these moments of doubts and psychological difficulties, and Kimi will have the same. Maybe not this year, the year after, maybe two years - we will see."

Another former F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya admitted: "The dynamic is difficult, because Kimi is bloody quick, and he’s also a very likeable guy.

"When the guy is quick and is an ***hole, it’s so much easier to go against him, and to build that rage to create the momentum to destroy him. But when the guy is so nice.

"I think George needs to figure out a way to match Kimi. If he matches Kimi, he’s going to put Kimi in an uncomfortable position. If George can get there, Kimi will try to find a way to beat him again. I think it might force Kimi into a difficult situation and making mistakes."

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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