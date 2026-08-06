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Verstappen in blue Red Bull tee and orange cap holding FIA and F1 mic looking smug

Max Verstappen Red Bull exit rumours have ulterior motive claims F1 insider

Verstappen in blue Red Bull tee and orange cap holding FIA and F1 mic looking smug — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen Red Bull exit rumours have ulterior motive claims F1 insider

Juan Pablo Montoya analyses Max Verstappen's future

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F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya does not believe that Max Verstappen wants to leave Red Bull, suggesting there is an ulterior motive behind all those exit rumours.

After being beaten to the F1 world championship by Lando Norris in 2025, Verstappen has not started the season as he would have liked in 2026, largely due to Red Bull not hitting the ground running when it comes to the sport's new regulations.

Such is Verstappen's talent, the four-time world champion has still achieved four podiums, but he currently sits sixth in the F1 drivers' standings, 110 points adrift of current championship leader Kimi Antonelli. Red Bull are also well behind in the constructors' standings, with just 177 points on the board compared to leaders Mercedes, who have scored 379.

Verstappen's difficult start has led to speculation he could look to move on from Red Bull, with speculation he could make the switch to reigning constructors' champions McLaren.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen NASCAR talks confirmed as Red Bull driver switch mooted

'It's just about putting pressure on them' - Montoya

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos (via The Pit Talk podcast) has suggested that Verstappen's plans for his future will be revealed as soon as the next grand prix - his home race at Zandvoort - with Red Bull tipped to keep their star man.

While that wouldn't be a huge shock, seven-time grand prix winner Juan Pablo Montoya has suggested that Verstappen never even wanted to leave Red Bull in the first place.

Speaking to F1.com, Montoya argues that speculation regarding his exit from the team has simply been Verstappen putting pressure on Red Bull to improve the performance of their car and get back to the front of the grid.

“I don’t think Max wants to leave Red Bull," explained Montoya. "You’re in one of the best F1 teams, probably the best team in the last 20 years, with Mercedes. You’re in the right place.

Montoya does not believe Verstappen wants to leave Red Bull.
Montoya does not believe Verstappen wants to leave Red Bull.

"Yes, it’s changed because a lot of people have left, but they’re still performing. Last year, they nearly came back and won the championship.

"I think he wants to see that from the team, and it’s just about putting pressure on them."

All eyes are now on Zandvoort, where a seismic part of the F1 2027 puzzle could be put in place.

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Juan Pablo Montoya

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