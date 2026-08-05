Racing in NASCAR is very much on the radar of four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen, according to Cup Series team owner Justin Marks.

The 28-year-old Verstappen has already showcased his willingness to try different motorsport series, headlining earlier this year at the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours race.

The Dutchman heading Stateside to race in the premier series in the US would be huge news, and according to Trackhouse Racing supremo Marks it is something he is definitely considering.

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Marks oversees Trackhouse's Project 91 - which gives top international drivers the chance to break into America’s popular stock car scene. Past drivers taking part have included Kimi Räikkönen, Hélio Castroneves and more recently Kevin Magnussen.

While a deal with the four-time world champion seems challenging for now - given Trackhouse’s exclusive Chevrolet deal and Verstappen’s Ford commitment through Red Bull Powertrains - Marks says talks are ongoing.

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Marks explained that the program was designed to inject fresh faces into the stock car arena:

“Project 91 is our way of introducing new brands to the sport, giving them an opportunity to join NASCAR and be part of something big,” he said on SPEED with Harvick and Buxton.

Marks also cited previous success stories from other racing disciplines, such as Magnussen’s recent standout performance in San Diego after a heated and much-publicised battle with Noah Gragson.

Kevin Magnussen impressed in his recent NASCAR action.

Asked about the likelihood of getting Verstappen behind the wheel of a stock car, Marks was realistic about the commercial hurdles. Notably that Trackhouse’s Chevrolet partnership directly conflicts with Verstappen's obligations to Ford.

“They’d have to replace the current power unit in his F1 car to make it work. We’re dealing with brand clashes and similar issues,” he admitted.

Future NASCAR appearance IS on Verstappen radar

Despite these challenges, the door remains open for future opportunities with Verstappen often referencing his curiosity about exploring different racing formats.

Marks revealed: “It’s definitely on his radar. Through the Red Bull network, we’ve had those discussions. He’s eager to try various racing styles.

“It might be complicated right now, but I wouldn’t rule it out for the future.”

Verstappen F1 future up in the air

The talks linking Verstappen to NASCAR come with his immediate F1 future very much up in the air. He has a Red Bull contract which runs through to 2028 - but of course it contains an exit clause.

That is now in play after the Dutchman went into the summer break outside the top two in the Drivers' Championship standings. He is currently languishing in sixth after a disappointing start to 2026 - 110 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli.

Verstappen, who has hit out at the controversial new 2026 regulations and struggled to find consistency with Red Bull's latest car, has been strongly linked with both Mercedes and McLaren.

The four-time world champion also has mooted the nuclear option of F1 retirement, while a one-year sabbatical in 2027 is thought also to be a potential option.

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