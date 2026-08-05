F1 champion reveals what went through his mind during horror crash that almost took his life

Two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen has opened up on the horror crash which left him with life-threatening injuries.

The flying Finn is a two-time world champion of the sport, claiming his championship victories in 1998 and 1999 with the McLaren team and outpointing the great Michael Schumacher in the process.

He raced alongside Scottish driver David Coulthard at McLaren, with the pair spending six seasons together between 1996-2001.

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Hakkinen actually joined the Woking-based outfit three seasons prior to that, sitting alongside the legendary Ayrton Senna in 1993 before becoming a full-time driver for the 1994 season.

Adelaide terror for Hakkinen

It was the season after that, however, when Hakkinen suffered his horror crash at the season-ending Australian Grand Prix. During the Friday running at the Adelaide Street Circuit, Hakkinen suffered a tyre failure which sent his McLaren hurtling off into the barriers at the fastest corner of the track - he was travelling at 120mph and his car went airborne.

Hakkinen would suffer a skull fracture, internal bleeding and a blockage of his airway, with his life being saved by the actions of the on-track medical staff and the President of the FIA Institute for Motor Sport Safety, Sid Watkins.

The Finn spent two months in the nearby Royal Adelaide Hospital and for a while he was in a critical condition, but eventually made a remarkable full recovery.

Now, the 57-year-old star has revealed his thoughts as the crash was happening, and the last thing that he remembers after the huge shunt.

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'I realised this is going to be a big one'

Hakkinen was joined by his former team-mate Coulthard on the Up to Speed podcast, and discussed the incident at Adelaide.

"When I was sideways and when I hit that huge kerb in the exit and the car launched in the air, that moment I realised this is going to be a big one," Hakkinen said.

"The car didn't slow down at all and I knew the barrier was not so far away, it was so high speed and then the car started spinning in the air so it was challenging to understand when was going to hit the wall.

"Because normally when you hit the wall, you hold the steering hard as you can…and I didn't see that.

"So, when it hit the wall, of course it's a very quick moment when it happens and the 10 cars stopped and, understanding that this was a big one. But the problem was that when I tried to move, I tried to move my hands or try to move my legs, no chance.

"And I said, 'Oh shit.' I said to just my mind I said just now when the guy came in front of me I said just now relax just don't do anything try to stay calm and still and that was the thing and then somebody turned off the lights."

Hakkinen and his former team-mate then laughed, as Coulthard said: "That’s when you fall unconscious!"

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