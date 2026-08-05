David Coulthard takes aim at 'sensitive' FIA in scathing attack on 2026 F1 regulations

The 2026 regulations have been the talk of the town in 2026

Former F1 star David Coulthard has suggested that the FIA have been reactive rather than proactive when it has come to the 2026 regulations.

At the start of this year, wholesale regulation changes swept into the sport, both on the power unit side of things, and when it came to the F1 car chassis.

In terms of the power units, the reliance on electrical energy was tripled, meaning there was almost an exact 50-50 split between the battery and the internal combustion engine (ICE).

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However, criticisms of these rules soon came from fans, pundits and drivers alike, with the added responsibility being placed on drivers to manage their battery capacity being criticised.

The harvesting of energy coupled with uneven deployment and the attempt to understand both 'boost mode' and 'overtake mode' led to confusion for more casual fans, and Max Verstappen described the new racing as 'like Mario Kart'.

The FIA have rowed back on the power unit rules and, from 2027, there will be a 58-42 split in favour of the ICE, before that moves to 60-40 from 2028.

Now, Coulthard has launched a scathing assessment of F1's governing body, their 2026 rules, and their failure to listen to teams.

F1 2026 Regulations: Every new rule and car change explained

Coulthard hits out at reactive FIA

"What I think was a bit of a let down was, given that [the new regulations] came at us like a road roller," Coulthard said during an episode of the Up To Speed podcast. "There's that comedy scene in a movie where the road roller is coming, and the person's going, 'Oh, I'm going to get run down.' And then, in the next scene, it's him looking at his watch going, 'Oh, I'm going to get run down'.

"So, the new regs came at us with drivers and engineers going, 'This is not going to be good.' Pretty much silence from everyone else. We get to Melbourne, and we go, 'Ah, they have deceleration as they go towards certain corners.'

"Now, the comeback from that disappointment, I've got to say, from Miami onwards has been good. And the fact that we've had five different winners in the last five grands prix is a testament to a varied season.

"But I feel that we saw this coming, and nobody really was listening, and the fact they had to react to the reality in a sport that simulates the hell out of the future was a bit disappointing, and that really has to fall on the FIA.

"I know they'll get sensitive and go, 'Well, we are a small group of people and the F1 teams have hundreds of people', but all of the evidence was there that having a 50:50 split between electrical power and combustion engine was going to be challenging, and what are we doing going forward?

"We're going to have more internal combustion next year and suggested even more the year after. So, to see the obvious and then react is a bit disappointing."

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