Lewis Hamilton strikes it rich with genius deal as $10bn valuation looms
Lewis Hamilton strikes it rich with genius deal as $10bn valuation looms
Hamilton is winning off the track as wellMake us your Google favorite
For Lewis Hamilton, just about everything he touches turns to gold, and the seven-time F1 world champion is proving it once again.
The 41-year-old British megastar is not only one of greatest drivers in the sport’s history, he has also been wildly successful from a commercial perspective. Just like his billionaire girlfriend Kim Kardashian.
Hamilton earns a reported $60million annual salary with Ferrari, but that is just part of the success story. He also owns a string of high-end properties and investments, and one of those - made just four years ago - is already paying off in a huge way.
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Hamilton's Denver Broncos stake is a goldmine
Back in 2022 Hamilton was one of a group of investors who bought the NFL’s Denver Broncos for a then record $4.65bn price tag. The group, headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, also included the likes of Hamilton and former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as minority investors.
At the time it looked like a smart investment on the part of Hamilton, who appears regularly in sporting rich lists and calls a luxury Monaco apartment his main base. But even he might be surprised by the way his relatively small stake is growing in value.
NFL franchise values going through the roof
These are wild times for America’s number one pro sport with TV revenues going through the roof and franchise values following suit.
The latest proof came just a couple of weeks ago when the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks were sold for a new record $9.612billion to the Khosla family - obliterating all previous sale prices.
The impact for the Broncos, and by design Hamilton, is very very positive here. Before that Seattle sale, all current franchise valuation models had Denver pretty much aligned with the Seahawks.
The annual list of valuations from business bible Forbes had the Broncos listed at $6.8billion in 2025 with Seattle on $6.7billion. So within 12 months, we have those expectations being outperformed by another 50 percent. Astonishing stuff.
All this means that Denver, and multiple other NFL franchises, are now ballpark valued at $10billion each, or more. Pretty soon that mythical figure will be smashed, and pretty soon after that it will look like small potatoes.
It also means Hamilton has pretty much doubled his money in the space of four short years, and the gold rush is unlikely to stop there.
Hamilton timed it right as TV revenues rocketed
Sir Lewis got into this game at exactly the right time, just as NFL TV revenues were really starting to explode. The NFL signed landmark 11-year deals worth $111billion in 2021 with the likes of CBS, FOX, Amazon and ESPN.
We are not even halfway through those deals and already the talk is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants TV execs back at the table to renegotiate again. And reportedly he wants a massive increase on what networks are already paying.
All of this means one thing - more revenue for owners and even greater valuations for franchises, who are also now allowed to sell off small chunks of their teams.
NFL boom has echoes of F1
It’s an astonishing success story, one which is a perfect storm for Hamilton and his fellow investors. And it also has echoes of what is happening in F1 right now.
The boom brought by the advent of hit Netflix show Drive to Survive following the Liberty Media purchase means motorsport’s premier series is also picking up speed when it comes to team values.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently sold a small part of his stake in the Silver Arrows for a massive $300million, which valued it at a record $5.97billion.
Growing TV revenues, promoter fees and merchandising - added to the cost cap which stops teams busting their development budgets - means teams are much more likely to turn a profit, and grow their valuations.
So while Hamilton continues to win on the track, he also continues to win off it. A world-class driver and a pretty smart investor. And the dollars continue to roll in.
Forbes NFL Franchise Valuations 2025
|Rank
|Team
|Value
|1-Yr Change
|Revenue
|Operating Income
|Owner
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|$13 billion
|+29%
|$1.234 billion
|$629 million
|Jerry Jones
|2
|Los Angeles Rams
|$10.5 billion
|+38%
|$764 million
|$244 million
|E. Stanley Kroenke
|3
|New York Giants
|$10.1 billion
|+38%
|$707 million
|$181 million
|John Mara, Steven Tisch
|4
|New England Patriots
|$9 billion
|+22%
|$762 million
|$222 million
|Robert Kraft
|5
|San Francisco 49ers
|$8.6 billion
|+26%
|$723 million
|$115 million
|York family
|6
|Philadelphia Eagles
|$8.3 billion
|+26%
|$688 million
|$117 million
|Jeffrey Lurie
|7
|Chicago Bears
|$8.2 billion
|+28%
|$629 million
|$80 million
|McCaskey family
|8
|New York Jets
|$8.1 billion
|+17%
|$663 million
|$180 million
|Johnson family
|9
|Las Vegas Raiders
|$7.7 billion
|+19%
|$832 million
|$179 million
|Mark Davis
|10
|Washington Commanders
|$7.6 billion
|+21%
|$644 million
|$116 million
|Josh Harris
|11
|Miami Dolphins
|$7.5 billion
|+21%
|$656 million
|$63 million
|Stephen Ross
|12
|Houston Texans
|$7.4 billion
|+21%
|$687 million
|$156 million
|Cal McNair
|13
|Denver Broncos
|$6.8 billion
|+24%
|$645 million
|$103 million
|Greg Penner
|14
|Seattle Seahawks
|$6.7 billion
|+23%
|$624 million
|$143 million
|Paul G. Allen Trust
|15
|Green Bay Packers
|$6.65 billion
|+19%
|$719 million
|$83 million
|Shareholders (public)
|16
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|$6.6 billion
|+22%
|$629 million
|$130 million
|Glazer family
|17
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|$6.5 billion
|+23%
|$619 million
|$137 million
|Rooney family
|18
|Cleveland Browns
|$6.4 billion
|+24%
|$685 million
|$90 million
|Dee and Jimmy Haslam
|19
|Atlanta Falcons
|$6.35 billion
|+22%
|$612 million
|$37 million
|Arthur Blank
|20
|Tennessee Titans
|$6.3 billion
|+29%
|$582 million
|$93 million
|Amy Adams Strunk
|21
|Minnesota Vikings
|$6.25 billion
|+24%
|$609 million
|$70 million
|Zygmunt Wilf
|22
|Kansas City Chiefs
|$6.2 billion
|+28%
|$610 million
|$66 million
|Hunt family
|23
|Baltimore Ravens
|$6.1 billion
|+22%
|$621 million
|$115 million
|Stephen Bisciotti
|24
|Los Angeles Chargers
|$6 billion
|+18%
|$593 million
|$105 million
|Dean Spanos
|25
|Buffalo Bills
|$5.95 billion
|+42%
|$585 million
|$104 million
|Terrence and Kim Pegula
|26
|Indianapolis Colts
|$5.9 billion
|+23%
|$593 million
|$109 million
|Irsay family
|27
|Carolina Panthers
|$5.7 billion
|+27%
|$588 million
|$36 million
|David Tepper
|28
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|$5.6 billion
|+22%
|$552 million
|$106 million
|Shahid Khan
|29
|Arizona Cardinals
|$5.5 billion
|+28%
|$571 million
|$62 million
|Michael Bidwill
|30
|Detroit Lions
|$5.4 billion
|+30%
|$585 million
|$21 million
|Ford family
|31
|New Orleans Saints
|$5.3 billion
|+20%
|$607 million
|$115 million
|Gayle Benson
|32
|Cincinnati Bengals
|$5.25 billion
|+28%
|$573 million
|$50 million
|Michael Brown
Source: Forbes, "The NFL's Most Valuable Teams 2025" (published August 28, 2025; rankings updated November 10, 2025). Revenue and operating income figures are Forbes' 2024-season projections.
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