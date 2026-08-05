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Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP

Lewis Hamilton strikes it rich with genius deal as $10bn valuation looms

Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton strikes it rich with genius deal as $10bn valuation looms

Hamilton is winning off the track as well

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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For Lewis Hamilton, just about everything he touches turns to gold, and the seven-time F1 world champion is proving it once again.

The 41-year-old British megastar is not only one of greatest drivers in the sport’s history, he has also been wildly successful from a commercial perspective. Just like his billionaire girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Hamilton earns a reported $60million annual salary with Ferrari, but that is just part of the success story. He also owns a string of high-end properties and investments, and one of those - made just four years ago - is already paying off in a huge way.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari poach Mercedes star, Toto Wolff admits 'sometimes we get it wrong'

Hamilton's Denver Broncos stake is a goldmine

Back in 2022 Hamilton was one of a group of investors who bought the NFL’s Denver Broncos for a then record $4.65bn price tag. The group, headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, also included the likes of Hamilton and former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as minority investors.

At the time it looked like a smart investment on the part of Hamilton, who appears regularly in sporting rich lists and calls a luxury Monaco apartment his main base. But even he might be surprised by the way his relatively small stake is growing in value.

NFL franchise values going through the roof

These are wild times for America’s number one pro sport with TV revenues going through the roof and franchise values following suit.

The latest proof came just a couple of weeks ago when the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks were sold for a new record $9.612billion to the Khosla family - obliterating all previous sale prices.

The impact for the Broncos, and by design Hamilton, is very very positive here. Before that Seattle sale, all current franchise valuation models had Denver pretty much aligned with the Seahawks.

The annual list of valuations from business bible Forbes had the Broncos listed at $6.8billion in 2025 with Seattle on $6.7billion. So within 12 months, we have those expectations being outperformed by another 50 percent. Astonishing stuff.

All this means that Denver, and multiple other NFL franchises, are now ballpark valued at $10billion each, or more. Pretty soon that mythical figure will be smashed, and pretty soon after that it will look like small potatoes.

It also means Hamilton has pretty much doubled his money in the space of four short years, and the gold rush is unlikely to stop there.

Hamilton timed it right as TV revenues rocketed

Sir Lewis got into this game at exactly the right time, just as NFL TV revenues were really starting to explode. The NFL signed landmark 11-year deals worth $111billion in 2021 with the likes of CBS, FOX, Amazon and ESPN.

Hamilton timed his NFL investment perfectly.
Hamilton timed his NFL investment perfectly.

We are not even halfway through those deals and already the talk is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants TV execs back at the table to renegotiate again. And reportedly he wants a massive increase on what networks are already paying.

All of this means one thing - more revenue for owners and even greater valuations for franchises, who are also now allowed to sell off small chunks of their teams.

NFL boom has echoes of F1

It’s an astonishing success story, one which is a perfect storm for Hamilton and his fellow investors. And it also has echoes of what is happening in F1 right now.

The boom brought by the advent of hit Netflix show Drive to Survive following the Liberty Media purchase means motorsport’s premier series is also picking up speed when it comes to team values.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently sold a small part of his stake in the Silver Arrows for a massive $300million, which valued it at a record $5.97billion.

Growing TV revenues, promoter fees and merchandising - added to the cost cap which stops teams busting their development budgets - means teams are much more likely to turn a profit, and grow their valuations.

So while Hamilton continues to win on the track, he also continues to win off it. A world-class driver and a pretty smart investor. And the dollars continue to roll in.

Forbes NFL Franchise Valuations 2025

Rank Team Value 1-Yr Change Revenue Operating Income Owner
1Dallas Cowboys$13 billion+29%$1.234 billion$629 millionJerry Jones
2Los Angeles Rams$10.5 billion+38%$764 million$244 millionE. Stanley Kroenke
3New York Giants$10.1 billion+38%$707 million$181 millionJohn Mara, Steven Tisch
4New England Patriots$9 billion+22%$762 million$222 millionRobert Kraft
5San Francisco 49ers$8.6 billion+26%$723 million$115 millionYork family
6Philadelphia Eagles$8.3 billion+26%$688 million$117 millionJeffrey Lurie
7Chicago Bears$8.2 billion+28%$629 million$80 millionMcCaskey family
8New York Jets$8.1 billion+17%$663 million$180 millionJohnson family
9Las Vegas Raiders$7.7 billion+19%$832 million$179 millionMark Davis
10Washington Commanders$7.6 billion+21%$644 million$116 millionJosh Harris
11Miami Dolphins$7.5 billion+21%$656 million$63 millionStephen Ross
12Houston Texans$7.4 billion+21%$687 million$156 millionCal McNair
13Denver Broncos$6.8 billion+24%$645 million$103 millionGreg Penner
14Seattle Seahawks$6.7 billion+23%$624 million$143 millionPaul G. Allen Trust
15Green Bay Packers$6.65 billion+19%$719 million$83 millionShareholders (public)
16Tampa Bay Buccaneers$6.6 billion+22%$629 million$130 millionGlazer family
17Pittsburgh Steelers$6.5 billion+23%$619 million$137 millionRooney family
18Cleveland Browns$6.4 billion+24%$685 million$90 millionDee and Jimmy Haslam
19Atlanta Falcons$6.35 billion+22%$612 million$37 millionArthur Blank
20Tennessee Titans$6.3 billion+29%$582 million$93 millionAmy Adams Strunk
21Minnesota Vikings$6.25 billion+24%$609 million$70 millionZygmunt Wilf
22Kansas City Chiefs$6.2 billion+28%$610 million$66 millionHunt family
23Baltimore Ravens$6.1 billion+22%$621 million$115 millionStephen Bisciotti
24Los Angeles Chargers$6 billion+18%$593 million$105 millionDean Spanos
25Buffalo Bills$5.95 billion+42%$585 million$104 millionTerrence and Kim Pegula
26Indianapolis Colts$5.9 billion+23%$593 million$109 millionIrsay family
27Carolina Panthers$5.7 billion+27%$588 million$36 millionDavid Tepper
28Jacksonville Jaguars$5.6 billion+22%$552 million$106 millionShahid Khan
29Arizona Cardinals$5.5 billion+28%$571 million$62 millionMichael Bidwill
30Detroit Lions$5.4 billion+30%$585 million$21 millionFord family
31New Orleans Saints$5.3 billion+20%$607 million$115 millionGayle Benson
32Cincinnati Bengals$5.25 billion+28%$573 million$50 millionMichael Brown

Source: Forbes, "The NFL's Most Valuable Teams 2025" (published August 28, 2025; rankings updated November 10, 2025). Revenue and operating income figures are Forbes' 2024-season projections.

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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