Max Verstappen has it all. Four back-to-back drivers' championships with his name on, status as the lead driver at Red Bull and a loving family waiting at home for him after every race weekend.

But after his partner Kelly Piquet gave birth to the couple's first daughter together in April 2025, Verstappen has admitted he is starting to see a shift in his priorities.

The 28-year-old is currently under contract to race with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 championship, but the existence of a performance-based contract clause means he is now free to announce his exit from the team anytime between now and October.

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Former racer and Dutch pundit Robert Doornbos recently suggested Verstappen could be set to announce his contract decision over whether to stay with Red Bull or not at the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix whilst German publication BILD have reported that his management team have been presented with a deal to race with the energy drink giants until 2029.

However, if you pair Verstappen's struggle and dislike of the new regulations with his recent emotional admission about how his family life is changing, it would make sense for the Dutchman to call time on his F1 career completely in the years to come.

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Verstappen: Leaving family at home is never a nice feeling

Speaking to Formule1.NL, Verstappen admitted that even with four world championships to his name and 71 grand prix victories, it is his daughter Lily who remains his greatest pride, meaning it is getting increasingly harder to say goodbye everytime he has to leave to go and race around the world.

"That is the little one at home," said the Dutchman when asked what he is most proud of.

"That is the most fun and the most important thing. Our daughter Lily is my greatest prize. Family is the most important thing to me anyway."

And though the 28-year-old values his family highly, he also admitted that after the birth of his first daughter, he finds it harder to be away from home.

Addressing how he is already feeling the impact of the sacrifice he makes as an F1 driver committed to the 24 race weekends a year, Verstappen said: "Yes, that is starting now.

"This morning, for example, when I flew here, the little one was standing by the elevator at home when I got in to go down. And then the doors close - well, that’s not a very nice feeling. She had just woken up. I had taken her out of bed and cuddled her a bit, and then I had to leave. Those aren’t nice moments when you have to leave.

"You know it’s part of the deal. And I know I did that myself when I was little and my father left home. Crying and all that. My father always found that difficult too."

"But this is a phase that comes with it. At some point, it will turn around and she won't want anything to do with me anymore. Then she'll say: 'Dad, please go away'."

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