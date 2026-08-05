close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Hakkinen and Coulthard stood together in 2001 McLaren race suits

McLaren F1 team-mates disagree over controversial team orders

Hakkinen and Coulthard stood together in 2001 McLaren race suits — Photo: © IMAGO

McLaren F1 team-mates disagree over controversial team orders

Team orders are a hot topic in F1, always

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Two former McLaren F1 drivers have squabbled openly about whether they had team orders imposed on them while they were at the team.

Team orders have been the focus for much of the past few seasons, with 'papaya rules' idea leading to controversies during both the 2024 and 2025 drivers' championship battles.

That concept reared its head again at the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, when Lando Norris was clearly faster than Oscar Piastri, but was sat behind him in P2. McLaren refused to implement any kind of driver swap to make it fair for both drivers, but then Piastri was pitted into traffic, allowing Norris to get ahead by the time his pit stop came around.

The switch around was not caused by McLaren, however, with Piastri colliding with Carlos Sainz when the Spaniard was under blue flag conditions, but it caused Piastri to be angered by both Sainz and the decision to pit him into traffic by the team.

Now, two former McLaren racers have spoken out about the team orders - or lack of - that were in place when they were team-mates.

David Coulthard and Mika Hakkinen were partners for six seasons between 1996-2001, coinciding with a period of supreme dominance for the team, with Hakkinen winning the 1998 and 1999 world championship titles.

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso 'ripped door off its hinges' and 'broke crash helmet' in F1 rage over slow pace

Were Hakkinen and Coulthard subjected to team orders?

Both men appeared on the Up to Speed podcast, where they squabbled over whether they had team orders in place during their McLaren days.

"Do we get into the team orders, which was, for both of us, we were reliving that last year with Lando and Oscar?," Coulthard asked Hakkinen. "You know, again, everyone thinks that these scenarios are happening for the first time."

Hakkinen replied: "David, you know we didn't have any team orders, you know," to which Coulthard then shot back: "Haha! Okay, we can agree to disagree."

Hakkinen then went on to talk about the current driver lineup at McLaren. "Well, first of all, you know, I rate Lando and Oscar - extremely talented racing drivers," the Finn said.

"Very professional racing drivers, not too emotional racing drivers, in my opinion. So, that is good to operate with the drivers like that, because they're very consistent. They're very consistent indeed.

"They've been only a few years together in a team, and Oscar is still not so experienced, in my opinion. So, it requires time."

READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris

F1 2026 DRIVER LINEUP: F1 grid SET as Red Bull complete driver jigsaw puzzle

Related

F1 McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri David Coulthard Mika Hakkinen

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 champion Mika Hakkinen thinks 2026 cars are BETTER than in his 'glory days'

F1 champion Mika Hakkinen thinks 2026 cars are BETTER than in his 'glory days'

  • 1 hour ago
F1 champion reveals what went through his mind during horror crash that almost took his life

F1 champion reveals what went through his mind during horror crash that almost took his life

  • Yesterday 17:30
McLaren F1 champion urges team to not 'rock the boat' with Max Verstappen signing

McLaren F1 champion urges team to not 'rock the boat' with Max Verstappen signing

  • Yesterday 13:57
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $10bn jackpot but British star snubs Monaco move: F1 News Recap

Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $10bn jackpot but British star snubs Monaco move: F1 News Recap

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR team owner confirms Max Verstappen talks: 'It is definitely on his radar'

NASCAR team owner confirms Max Verstappen talks: 'It is definitely on his radar'

  • 3 hours ago
David Coulthard takes aim at 'sensitive' FIA in scathing attack on 2026 F1 regulations

David Coulthard takes aim at 'sensitive' FIA in scathing attack on 2026 F1 regulations

  • Yesterday 12:27

Just in

5-8
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $10bn jackpot but British star snubs Monaco move: F1 News Recap
5-8
F1 champion Mika Hakkinen thinks 2026 cars are BETTER than in his 'glory days'
5-8
F1 Summer Break: Key dates, rules, email bans and when is the next race
5-8
NASCAR team owner confirms Max Verstappen talks: 'It is definitely on his radar'
5-8
Red Bull star issues update on future as F1 driver switch mooted
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Summer Break: Key dates, rules, email bans and when is the next race F1 News & Gossip

F1 Summer Break: Key dates, rules, email bans and when is the next race

2 hours ago
McLaren F1 team-mates disagree over controversial team orders McLaren F1

McLaren F1 team-mates disagree over controversial team orders

Yesterday 19:30
The man who bought F1 was at centre of FIFA's controversial 'World Cup selloff' plan F1 News & Gossip

The man who bought F1 was at centre of FIFA's controversial 'World Cup selloff' plan

Yesterday 18:45
F1 champion reveals what went through his mind during horror crash that almost took his life McLaren F1

F1 champion reveals what went through his mind during horror crash that almost took his life

Yesterday 17:30
Ontdek het op Google Play
x