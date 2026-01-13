Max Verstappen hits out at 'boring' F1 sprint races
Max Verstappen hits out at 'boring' F1 sprint races
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has slammed 'unnecessary' F1 sprint races, which he believes are 'boring'.
Verstappen is the all-time record holder when it comes to sprint race wins, having claimed 13 of the 24 victories since they were introduced in 2021.
The Dutchman gained 32 points from sprint races in 2025, more than any other driver, and that helped him to finish just two points behind champion Lando Norris in the drivers' championship.
But despite this, Verstappen is not a fan of the shorter races, which are one-third of the full grand prix distance and take place on the Saturday of a grand prix weekend.
"Most of these unnecessary appearances on Saturday were also rather boring," Verstappen said to Blick. "But even worse, they disrupt the normal schedule for our real race on Sunday.
"And most fans forget something: this constant activity is especially stressful for the mechanics. Most teams are already working in two shifts."
F1 sprint races
There were six sprint races in 2025, with Verstappen winning two, Norris two, and Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri claiming one sprint win each.
In 2026, there are also set to be six, but F1 have shaken up the events at which the sprint races will appear.
China and Miami will be sprint weekends as they have been for the last few years, while Silverstone is holding its first sprint race since the 2021 season.
On top of this, Montreal, Zandvoort and Singapore are all holding sprint races for the first time, with usual candidates Qatar and Brazil reverting back to standard race weekends in 2026.
There seems to be a conscious effort to get the sprint events done and dusted a little earlier in the season in 2026 too, with October hosting the final one in the schedule.
That is in stark comparison to 2025, when three of the six sprint weekends were held during the last six races of the year.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Ferrari blame assigned as Norris shares car fears
Related
Latest News
Ferrari deal hampering F1 team's progress
- 17 minutes ago
Max Verstappen hits out at 'boring' F1 sprint races
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin F1 star admits they lack 'tools to be a top team'
- 2 hours ago
McLaren abandon Lando Norris F1 title celebrations
- 3 hours ago
Former F1 boss reveals Horner 'turmoil' and what changed at Red Bull
- Today 16:51
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari blame assigned as Lando Norris shares car fears
- Today 16:12
Most read
Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
- 30 december
Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
- 2 january
F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star
- 6 january
The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career
- 30 december
F1 News Today: FIA meeting confirmed as Wolff could block Horner return
- Yesterday 17:22
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's boss reveals 'low energy' as Ferrari driver exit confirmed
- 2 january