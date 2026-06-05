Each corner of the Monaco Grand Prix contains a memory from Formula 1's rich history, whilst their unique names define the iconography and glamorous culture of the principality.

The 3.3km Circuit de Monaco houses one of the most prestigious motorsport races in the world, and the Monaco GP was first introduced to the F1 calendar in 1950, but the grand prix itself has actually existed since 1929.

Cigarette manufacturer Antony Noghes is credited with establishing the big race, and also advocated for the international adoption of the chequered flag to end races.

Article continues under video

Iconic corners such as Turn 1's Saint-Devote and the Turn 6 Hairpin were included in the Monaco GP's initial conception and still exist today with the circuit rewarding the skill of the world's best racing drivers throughout its 94-year history.

Ayrton Senna has the most Monaco GP race victories - and sits at six - but it was Graham Hill who was dubbed 'Mr. Monaco' due to his five wins during the 1960s.

Hill is also the only driver to have completed the Triple Crown of Motorsport, which includes a win at the Monaco GP, Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans during a driver's career.

The Monaco GP is steeped in folklore, so much so that every corner has a name whilst also boasting an iconic moment from F1 history.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton not Ferrari's guy, Sainz unveils Monaco secret

F1 Monaco GP corner names explained

Sainte-Devote (Turn 1): The first corner's name derives from the chapel built to honour the patroness of Monaco - Sainte Devote - and was first mentioned in 1070, with the legend stating she was killed during the persecutions of the Roman Emperors Diocletian and Maximian.

The 150m run from the start line has hosted some iconic moments over the years, including multiple lap one crashes with Ferrari's Felipe Massa crashing - not once - but twice at Saint-Devote in 2013.

Beau Rivage (Turn 2): Turn 2 aptly translates to the 'beautiful coastline' as cars head up the hill to the highest point of the circuit and briefly overlook the Mediterranean sea.

In 1984, Nigel Mansell overtook Alain Prost for the lead at the corner before crashing into the barriers, and the wet weather race was eventually won by the Frenchman.

Massenet (Turn 3): French opera composer Jules Massenet lends his name to the third corner, with his statue placed on the outside of the turn. Responsible for works such as Manon and Werther, he is a notable name from the Belle Epoque period.

In 2024, Sergio Perez collided with the Haas' of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg heading into the left-handed turn on the opening lap of the race.

Casino Square (Turn 4): One of the defining locations on the Monaco GP circuit, Casino Square houses the Casino de Monte-Carlo which was built in 1865, and the turn sends the drivers downhill towards the sea.

Mick Schumacher completely destroyed his Haas heading into Casino Square during FP3 in 2021, forced to stop at the square where his chassis was shattered.

Mirabeau Superior (Turn 5): Residents in the apartment block at Turn 5 usually have the best seat in the house for the Monaco GP which also overlooks Turn 7, with the building formerly 'Le Mirabeau' hotel.

Nico Rosberg caused a massive controversy at the corner in 2014 when he locked up as he entered Mirabeau and prompted a yellow flag, preventing team-mate and championship rival Lewis Hamilton from snatching pole.

Hairpin (Turn 6): The slowest corner on the circuit - and perhaps most unsuited to the wide modern F1 cars - the Hairpin remains unchanged from the first race in 1929.

In 2000, lap one carnage was unleashed when Jenson Button collided into Pedro de la Rosa, who backed up the entire field and caused a traffic jam.

Mirabeau Inferior (Turn 7): Giving way to the seafront, Turn 7 once again goes past what was once Le Mirabeau hotel, and has been the scene of some extraordinary incidents over the years.

At the 1996 Monaco GP, Michael Schumacher made an uncharacteristic error during lap one of the grand prix, and lost control where he crashed out behind championship rival Damon Hill.

Portier (Turn 8): Le Portier is a residential district in Monaco by the sea and proceeds the iconic tunnel section.

Ayrton Senna crashed into the barriers in 1988, allowing bitter rival Alain Prost to win the race. The Brazilian legend famously did not return to the garage after the crash and instead went straight home to his nearby apartment.

The Tunnel (Turn 9): Watching F1 cars race through the tunnel section at the Monaco GP is often a tense experience, with the drivers having to promptly adjust on exit of the tunnel as they head into the daylight and a heavy braking zone.

In 2003, Jenson Button suffered a heavy crash during Saturday practice, where he hurtled into the tyre wall at 185mph and was briefly knocked unconscious, spending the night in hospital and missing Sunday's grand prix.

However, in 1955 Alberto Ascari did not have the barriers to protect his Lancia, so when he overshot the chicane exiting the tunnel he ended up in the water, but managed to survive.

Tragically, the two-time world champion died at Monza four days later during a test session with Ferrari.

Nelson Piquet emerges from the Monaco tunnel.

Nouvelle Chicane (Turns 10/11): Originally called Chicane du Port the corner was remodelled in 1986, hence Nouvelle - meaning new.

One of F1's toughest corners, it can be difficult to overtake at the tight and twisty section, but Mansell managed to attack Prost at the Nouvelle Chicane in 1991 taking the inside line and narrowly avoiding the kerbs .

Tabac (Turn 12): Named after a small tobacco shop that sits at the corner, it was also the scene of a crash for Martin Brundle during qualifying in 1984. The Brit entered the corner too quickly in his Tyrrell and ended up in the barriers upside down, failing to qualify for the race.

Lewis Hamilton also found himself in the barriers at Tabac on the opening lap of the 2008 Grand Prix but managed to storm back through the field in the wet to take the victory.

Swimming Pool (Turns 13/14/15/16): Also known as the Rainier III Nautical Stadium, the Olympic-size swimming pool is a classic section of the Circuit de Monaco. The first of these chicanes is also known as the Virage Louis Chiron, named after local racing driver Louis Chiron who raced at the first Monaco GP in 1950.

The Swimming Pool section was a major learning curve for Max Verstappen in 2018, when he hit the barriers exiting the section in FP3. Verstappen was unable to compete in qualifying due to the repairs and instead, his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo achieved a memorable victory.

Fun fact - the swimming pool is converted into an ice rink from December to March in Monaco.

La Rascasse (Turn 17): The penultimate corner in Monaco is named after the bar and nightclub on the other side of the barriers, with the building originally designed as a bar for fishermen.

Michael Schumacher caused controversy in 2006 when he parked next to the barriers at Rascasse during qualifying, with the German on provisional pole position. The yellow flags prevented Fernando Alonso from improving his lap and potentially stealing pole off him.

As Schumacher walked past the Renault motorhome, staff gave him a thumbs down, and the incident prompted Flavio Briatore to say: "Given that we are not Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, I think that what he did was unsporting."

Antony Noghes (Turn 18): The final corner is named after the founder of the Monaco Grand Prix, and once again saw Schumacher make a controversial move in the past.

In 2010, he passed Alonso following a safety car but the race was still under caution conditions, and the move earned Schumacher a 20-second time penalty.

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard

Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

Related