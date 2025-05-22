Daniel Ricciardo reveals new racing venture in nod to iconic Monaco moment

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has unveiled a tribute to his 2018 Monaco Grand Prix victory with the latest drop from his clothing brand Enchante.

The Aussie’s brand combines streetwear attire with the racing world, as each collection draws inspiration from a facet of motorsport.

At the Miami GP, Ricciardo’s brand announced their partnership with Racing Bulls' F1 Academy programme, and modelled their latest racing inspired range on Brazilian driver Rafaela Ferreira.

Enchante have also produced collections inspired by motocross and F1’s ‘summer break’, always committed to the racing theme and offering a fun alternative to official team merchandise for fans of the sport.

Now, Ricciardo has shared the brand's latest drop via social media, which has naturally been inspired by the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix.

The all-new ‘Monaco Racing Capsule’ is a classy tribute to the iconic F1 race returning this weekend, featuring a simple white t-shirt with a design of the circuit and a vintage car racing on the track outlined in navy on the back - and of course paying homage to Ricciardo's own win in Monaco.

Ricciardo pays homage to 2018 Monaco GP win

Ricciardo’s name will always be etched into F1's history books after his 2018 Monaco GP victory, which has become one of the most memorable triumphs in the modern era of the sport.

The Aussie narrowly missed out on the victory in 2016 at the Circuit de Monaco, and two years later was looking for redemption from pole position on the grid.

Ricciardo managed to maintain his lead in front of Sebastian Vettel throughout the race but was struck with misfortune on lap 28 and an MGU-K failure which meant he could not use seventh or eighth gear.

In the end, the former Red Bull star was forced to race 50 laps nursing the issue and with Vettel snapping at his heels, but eventually crossed the finish line in first, completing an astonishing feat in finishing seven seconds ahead of the Ferrari star.

