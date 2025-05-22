close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Daniel Ricciardo reveals new racing venture in nod to iconic Monaco moment

Daniel Ricciardo reveals new racing venture in nod to iconic Monaco moment

Daniel Ricciardo reveals new racing venture in nod to iconic Monaco moment

Daniel Ricciardo reveals new racing venture in nod to iconic Monaco moment

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has unveiled a tribute to his 2018 Monaco Grand Prix victory with the latest drop from his clothing brand Enchante.

The Aussie’s brand combines streetwear attire with the racing world, as each collection draws inspiration from a facet of motorsport.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton triggers serious action as FIA announce further Monaco GP changes

At the Miami GP, Ricciardo’s brand announced their partnership with Racing Bulls' F1 Academy programme, and modelled their latest racing inspired range on Brazilian driver Rafaela Ferreira.

Enchante have also produced collections inspired by motocross and F1’s ‘summer break’, always committed to the racing theme and offering a fun alternative to official team merchandise for fans of the sport.

Now, Ricciardo has shared the brand's latest drop via social media, which has naturally been inspired by the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix.

The all-new ‘Monaco Racing Capsule’ is a classy tribute to the iconic F1 race returning this weekend, featuring a simple white t-shirt with a design of the circuit and a vintage car racing on the track outlined in navy on the back - and of course paying homage to Ricciardo's own win in Monaco.

Ricciardo pays homage to 2018 Monaco GP win

Ricciardo’s name will always be etched into F1's history books after his 2018 Monaco GP victory, which has become one of the most memorable triumphs in the modern era of the sport.

The Aussie narrowly missed out on the victory in 2016 at the Circuit de Monaco, and two years later was looking for redemption from pole position on the grid.

Ricciardo managed to maintain his lead in front of Sebastian Vettel throughout the race but was struck with misfortune on lap 28 and an MGU-K failure which meant he could not use seventh or eighth gear.

In the end, the former Red Bull star was forced to race 50 laps nursing the issue and with Vettel snapping at his heels, but eventually crossed the finish line in first, completing an astonishing feat in finishing seven seconds ahead of the Ferrari star.

READ MORE: Major Monaco Grand Prix change confirmed after official F1 meeting

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo Monaco Grand Prix Enchanté
Daniel Ricciardo back behind the wheel as ex-driver tips axed star for Alpine seat - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Daniel Ricciardo back behind the wheel as ex-driver tips axed star for Alpine seat - F1 Recap

  • May 20, 2025 23:54
Daniel Ricciardo mocks Franz Hermann in Max Verstappen joke
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo mocks Franz Hermann in Max Verstappen joke

  • May 20, 2025 21:56

Latest News

Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo reveals new racing venture in nod to iconic Monaco moment

  • 34 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton triggers serious action as FIA announce further Monaco GP changes

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton criticism forces Ferrari boss into drastic call

  • 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix

FIA announce outcome of Williams F1 inspection ahead of Monaco Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Geri Halliwell urges fans to 'let go' as Christian Horner's wife delivers powerful address

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Sky F1 star lands new role as Brundle 'delighted' over 2025 appointment

  • Today 17:56
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x