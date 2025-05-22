F1 News Today: Hamilton given £385million boost as Ferrari star mocked by budget airline
F1 News Today: Hamilton given £385million boost as Ferrari star mocked by budget airline
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has beaten a Grammy-award winning artist and A-List stars to climb up The Sunday Times Rich List in 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
Former F1 boss reveals exciting plans for 12th team on the grid
An ex-Formula 1 boss has lifted the lid on his plans to bring a 12th team to the grid in the not too distant future.
➡️ READ MORE
Monaco is a tax haven for F1 drivers but strange rule means some LOSE out
Formula 1 heads to Monaco this weekend as the European triple-header continues following a showstopping race in Imola last time out.
➡️ READ MORE
Kimi Antonelli issues emotional response to Lewis Hamilton message
Kimi Antonelli has finally read the message left to him by Lewis Hamilton, written during the champion's final season with Mercedes.
➡️ READ MORE
Charles Leclerc and Ferrari cruelly mocked by Ryanair
Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc has been caught out by an unlikely foe in a dig aimed at Ferrari on social media.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren make Monaco livery change... but can you spot it?
- 13 minutes ago
FIA confirm ANOTHER F1 Monaco Grand Prix change after pit-stop ruling
- 1 hour ago
Christian Horner issues shock verdict on Norris-Piastri 'fight'
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton given £385million boost as Ferrari star mocked by budget airline
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen makes FIA return as TWO F1 stars go on dinner date - GPFans Recap
- Yesterday 23:55
Charles Leclerc and Ferrari cruelly mocked by Ryanair
- Yesterday 22:56
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul