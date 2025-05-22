F1 News Today: Hamilton given £385million boost as Ferrari star mocked by budget airline

close global

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has beaten a Grammy-award winning artist and A-List stars to climb up The Sunday Times Rich List in 2025.

Former F1 boss reveals exciting plans for 12th team on the grid

An ex-Formula 1 boss has lifted the lid on his plans to bring a 12th team to the grid in the not too distant future.

Monaco is a tax haven for F1 drivers but strange rule means some LOSE out

Formula 1 heads to Monaco this weekend as the European triple-header continues following a showstopping race in Imola last time out.

Kimi Antonelli issues emotional response to Lewis Hamilton message

Kimi Antonelli has finally read the message left to him by Lewis Hamilton, written during the champion's final season with Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari cruelly mocked by Ryanair

Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc has been caught out by an unlikely foe in a dig aimed at Ferrari on social media.

