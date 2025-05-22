Lewis Hamilton criticism forces Ferrari boss into drastic call

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has hit back at criticism of Lewis Hamilton, making a drastic plea to the media regarding the performances of his Formula 1 driver.

Hamilton’s first season with the Scuderia has been rather lacklustre, with the SF-25 completely absent from the championship fight and the 40-year-old forced to find joy in a fourth-place finish in Imola last weekend - his best grand prix result of the season.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton given £385million boost as champion praised over impressive Ferrari gesture

The Brit’s relationship with race engineer Ricciardo Adami has also been placed under the microscope, and his team radio messages from the Miami GP went viral after Hamilton's sarcastic suggestion his new ally ‘take a tea break’ during the race.

However, Vasseur has called for an end to the constant commentary surrounding Hamilton and was forced to make a drastic plea in the process when speaking to the media after the Emilia-Romagna GP last time out.

The Frenchman demanded the press stop sensationalising every negative word or result from Hamilton, and issued a reminder that it was a normal process for the drivers to go through.

"We have to stop with Lewis. He is not a disaster on Saturday and then a magician on Sunday just like that, out of nowhere," Vasseur said.

"It is clear that communication can improve, and we have to help him feel more and more at ease. But even Charles [Leclerc], even today, improves weekend after weekend. It is a normal process that all drivers go through, trying to improve themselves."

Can Hamilton and Ferrari recover lost form in 2025?

Despite Vasseur’s protest, it is clear Ferrari have a large pace deficit to rival teams such as Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren, particularly in qualifying where the team were confronted with a Q2 exit for both Hamilton and Leclerc last weekend.

Ferrari will introduce a significant upgrade to the car in Spain next weekend, with Vasseur previously naming the race in Barcelona as a potential turning point for the championship.

From the Spanish GP onwards, the FIA will introduce their new technical directive which is focused on clamping down on the use of flexible wings with stricter tests imposed on the front wing.

Both Vasseur and Red Bull boss Christian Horner have theorised that McLaren’s use of the flexi-wing has offered them a pace advantage at the beginning of the 2025 season, and will be hoping that the clampdown in Barcelona will level the playing field.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss responds to cheating scandal as penalties issued

Related