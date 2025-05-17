close global

F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull star out early after massive crash as driver facing Imola penalty

Yuki Tsunoda was knocked out of qualifying early on Saturday at Imola, after a scary crash which red flagged the session.

Tsunoda walked away from the crash apparently unharmed, but his mechanics will have a tough job on their hands to repair the wreckage of his car before Sunday's race.

Meanwhile, Franco Colapinto looks likely to be penalised after being released from his garage before a post-red flag restart time had been announced by the FIA, with George Russell getting a one-place penalty for a similar incident in the past.

The session was red flagged for a second time with just seconds to go when Colapinto demolished his Alpine, getting gingerly out of the car as the session ended early.

F1 Qualifying Results: Imola Grand Prix 2025

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]
17. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]
18. Esteban Ocon [Haas]
19. Ollie Bearman [Haas]
20. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

Red Bull George Russell Yuki Tsunoda Franco Colapinto Imola F1 Qualifying
F1 Standings

