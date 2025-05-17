F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull star out early after massive crash as driver facing Imola penalty
F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull star out early after massive crash as driver facing Imola penalty
Yuki Tsunoda was knocked out of qualifying early on Saturday at Imola, after a scary crash which red flagged the session.
Tsunoda walked away from the crash apparently unharmed, but his mechanics will have a tough job on their hands to repair the wreckage of his car before Sunday's race.
READ MORE: FIA issue official announcement as Mercedes F1 car summoned at Imola Grand Prix
Meanwhile, Franco Colapinto looks likely to be penalised after being released from his garage before a post-red flag restart time had been announced by the FIA, with George Russell getting a one-place penalty for a similar incident in the past.
The session was red flagged for a second time with just seconds to go when Colapinto demolished his Alpine, getting gingerly out of the car as the session ended early.
F1 Qualifying Results: Imola Grand Prix 2025
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]
17. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]
18. Esteban Ocon [Haas]
19. Ollie Bearman [Haas]
20. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Ferrari punishment verdict as Toto Wolff absent at Imola Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull star out early after massive crash as driver facing Imola penalty
- 17 minutes ago
Red Bull star FLIPS upside down in horror crash at Imola Grand Prix
- 38 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton endures Imola setback as FIA announce Ferrari punishment verdict
- 56 minutes ago
Why is Max Verstappen called Franz Hermann?
- 1 hour ago
F1 star KILLS animal in freak incident at Imola Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Emilia-Romagna as late change in conditions threatens qualifying
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul