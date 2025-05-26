Mercedes F1 star shunned by rival in extraordinary banana exchange
George Russell has offended the delicate sensibilities of F1 rival Oscar Piastri, after the Mercedes star made the ultimate power-move.
The 27-year-old has stepped up to the role of team leader at Mercedes perfectly in 2025, claiming four grand prix podiums and qualifying P3 on the grid in Imola in the race before Monaco, which landed him in the press conference after the session in Italy.
Russell has cultivated the aesthetic of an English gentleman throughout the course of his F1 career, from his tweed-clad photoshoots that emulate the glossy pages of Town & Country, to his assortment of colloquial British phrases as substitutes for swear words (e.g. blimey, crikey and sugar).
However, Russell took his cheeky chappie persona too far in Imola, when he shamelessly munched on a banana during the post-qualifying press conference.
Russell offends Piastri with F1 snack choice
It was Oscar Piastri who was sat next to the Brit and unfairly subjected to the sounds of chomping from Russell's mouth, leaving the McLaren driver understandably exasperated.
"You and your banana," Piastri sighed with all the world-weariness of a father of three.
"Don’t get your banana too close to me."
Although English is not his first language, Max Verstappen cottoned on to the double entendre immediately, where his head promptly shot up and he giggled at Piastri’s comment.
In these circumstances however, GPFans fails to see the funny side. Actually, we must break our oath of due impartiality and announce the full backing of Piastri against Russell in this scenario.
As someone who also loathes the sound of people eating too loudly, I am glad Piastri took a stand and demanded Russell eat his banana elsewhere, whilst simultaneously being able to see the funny side of the situation - Oscar, you're a better man than me.
There is a time and a place to enjoy a snack, and in the name of all that is good in the F1 world, that place is not an FIA-sanctioned press conference.
George Russell. Director of the GPDA. Do better.
