Hamilton given silent treatment by Ferrari after tense radio exchange

Lewis Hamilton was snubbed by Ferrari after the F1 champion attempted to speak to his team over the radio at the conclusion of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Despite Ferrari’s improved pace in Monaco, Hamilton was unable to convert their potential into a solid grand prix result after a three-place grid drop ruined his race weekend.

Instead, the seven-time world champion finished over 51 seconds behind race winner Lando Norris in P5, as Hamilton bemoaned the confusing information he was told during the race.

At the end of the race as Hamilton was driving through the tunnel section, where he attempted to gather some feedback from race engineer Riccardo Adami, but was met with silence.

The 40-year-old then asked 'are you upset with me or something', and the only sound that could be heard was the whir of his engine and silence over the airwaves, as Adami failed to provide a response.

The lapse in communication comes as a surprise after the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix last weekend, where Hamilton praised Adami for their improved relationship that helped the champion fight for a P4 finish.

However, it appears there are still some teething issues with the silence instead harking back to their more awkward exchange in Miami, where Hamilton told his race engineer to ‘take a tea break’.

Whilst Hamilton’s result was less than ideal in Monaco, Ferrari still had reason to celebrate with team-mate Charles Leclerc returning to the podium and finishing P2.

Ferrari reverted to their 2024 rear wing to navigate to high downforce circuit, with the tweak working in their favour ahead of rivals Red Bull and Mercedes.

