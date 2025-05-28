close global

Lando Norris swaps out McLaren for 'Lewis Hamilton Ferrari tribute'

Lando Norris was spotted after the Monaco Grand Prix driving around in his luxurious Ferrari 812 Competizione, with a suspected tribute to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Norris lives in Monaco - as many Formula 1 stars do - and was spotted driving around the streets of the principality rocking a stunning black Ferrari.

On the registration plate of the Brit's Ferrari, however, was a potential reference to Hamilton's move to the iconic red team.

'4444 L' the registration plate read, with fans speculating on social media that this was a nod to Hamilton's legendary race number 44.

Hamilton is the most successful British F1 driver of all-time, with great respect towards the 40-year-old held by the likes of Norris and George Russell, who are both searching for their first world championship title.

"I note the double '44' in the tag…Lando paying not so subtle homage to the goat. lol," one user on X commented, while another said: "So, 44 for Hamilton, 4+4 for 8 and L for Lewis. I never knew Norris was such a legend."

Another user on the social media platform even suggested that Norris may have an affiliation to the Maranello-based outfit: "Everybody is a Ferrari fan either openly or secretly," they said.

Hamilton's transfer causes huge waves

Despite 12 trophy-laden seasons with Mercedes, Hamilton admitted when leaving the team that driving for Ferrari was a 'childhood dream' of his.

The pairing of the most successful driver in the history of the sport and the most successful and iconic team made for a tantalising prospect pre-season.

However, the partnership has not got off to the best of starts, with the likes of Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen dominating the early season headlines in 2025.

Even Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc has outperformed his vastly more experienced team-mate, and sits 16 points ahead of Hamilton in the drivers' championship, with the Brit down in sixth.

