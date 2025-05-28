close global

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen dragged into heated debate as FIA slammed for Spanish Grand Prix ban

Max Verstappen has been dragged into a heated debate after a chaotic crash drew an unfavourable comparison to the four-time champion.

Verstappen blasts FIA over 'unfair' Spanish Grand Prix ban

The father of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, Jos Verstappen, has labelled a recent FIA rule change as unfair ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton 'miserable' after Ferrari communication breakdown

Lewis Hamilton has described his driving experience in the Ferrari as 'miserable' following another difficult race in red.

Christian Horner in shock 'talks' with Ferrari

Christian Horner has been involved in shock signing talks with rival Formula 1 team Ferrari, according to reports from German media.

McLaren F1 star flustered as awkward Monaco mistake revealed

Championship leader Oscar Piastri got mixed up over a podium mishap at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend after confusing a friendly introduction for a mistake.

F1 Standings

