F1 News Today: Max Verstappen dragged into heated debate as FIA slammed for Spanish Grand Prix ban
Max Verstappen has been dragged into a heated debate after a chaotic crash drew an unfavourable comparison to the four-time champion.
Verstappen blasts FIA over 'unfair' Spanish Grand Prix ban
The father of four-time world champion Max Verstappen, Jos Verstappen, has labelled a recent FIA rule change as unfair ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton 'miserable' after Ferrari communication breakdown
Lewis Hamilton has described his driving experience in the Ferrari as 'miserable' following another difficult race in red.
Christian Horner in shock 'talks' with Ferrari
Christian Horner has been involved in shock signing talks with rival Formula 1 team Ferrari, according to reports from German media.
McLaren F1 star flustered as awkward Monaco mistake revealed
Championship leader Oscar Piastri got mixed up over a podium mishap at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend after confusing a friendly introduction for a mistake.
Latest News
F1 star to miss Spanish Grand Prix session as official team statement released
- 45 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton tipped for Spanish Grand Prix win as extraordinary omen emerges
- 1 hour ago
Adrian Newey reveals plan to lure Max Verstappen to Aston Martin
- 2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso lands new role as Aston Martin issue statement over champion’s retirement - F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
McLaren F1 star flustered as awkward Monaco mistake revealed
- Yesterday 22:58
