F1 star hosts Prime Minister as plans for NEW grand prix ramp up

Formula 1 star Alex Albon welcomed Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, as plans for a race in the country continue to ramp up.

According to Reuters, Thailand is planning a bid to host an F1 street race in Bangkok in 2028 and will seek cabinet approval next week.

A government spokesperson also proposed a ‘sustainable’ F1 race, with the future event in Bangkok hoping to be environmentally friendly with aims to attract investment in green technology alongside motorsport.

Thailand’s Prime Minister attended the Monaco GP last weekend as plans ramp up to host a race by the end of the decade, and she visited Thai born driver Albon in the Williams garage.

"Great to welcome PM [Paetongtarn Shinawatra] to my office this weekend! A bit noisier than my visit to the Thai Government House earlier this year. Thank you for making the time!", Albon wrote on social media.

Will we see a Thai GP in 2028?

Paetongtarn also enjoyed a meeting with Prince Albert of Monaco during the race weekend, and further bolstered her commitment to a Thai GP.

"Thailand sees the opportunity to host a Formula 1 grand prix in the future as a key initiative to elevate our profile as a hub for international tourism and global events," she said.

The Thai Prime Minister previously met with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in March, who described the nation’s plans for a grand prix as ‘impressive’, and if approved, it would mark a fifth race in the Asia-Pacific region.

However, F1 are yet to confirm a race on the African continent despite it being a long-term goal for the sport, as Rwanda and South Africa remain the two nations linked with hosting a grand prix in the future.

