Shock new venue emerges for potential African F1 race

Kyalami and Rwanda have both expressed interest in joining Formula 1’s calendar, but reports have suggested a new location in Africa could also make a bid to join the sport.

F1 last raced in Africa in 1993 at the South African Grand Prix, but in the past year there has been increased momentum for the sport to return to the continent, with the Kyalami Circuit submitting an application for a return.

However, to regain its place on the F1 calendar Kyalami must obtain FIA Grade 1 status and it currently sits at Grade 2, although they have hired Apex Circuit Design to undertake work on the circuit with estimated costs at between $5 million and $10 million.

Kyalami is not the only location in South Africa that has submitted an application to join the F1 calendar, with Auto Hebdo reporting that Cape Town is also interested in hosting a race in 2027.

Will F1 race in Africa?

Cape Town is South Africa’s second largest city and has proven itself capable of hosting a street race before with Formula E’s Cape Town E-Prix in 2023.

The offer comes from the Cape Town Grand Prix SA company, which proposes a 5.7-kilometre circuit that goes around the 2010 World Cup venue the DHL Stadium and into the Green Point district.

Alongside South Africa, Rwanda are also interested in hosting an F1 race in 2027, but F1 have said they are 'closely monitoring' the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the context of Rwanda's bid.

Rwanda’s capital city Kigali hosted the FIA’s annual prize giving ceremony at the end of 2024, where Rwandan President Paul Kagame announced the country's intent to join the F1 calendar.

A new track is reportedly being built to match F1’s standards near Kigali's new Bugesera airport, which is designed by former driver and current chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association Alexander Wurz.

