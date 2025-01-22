Major update emerges on F1 RETURN to Africa

There has been a significant development regarding the potential of Formula 1 making a sensational return to Africa.

It has been over 30 years since the continent last hosted a race, with Kyalami the venue for the 1993 season-opening South African Grand Prix.

F1 legend Alain Prost stood on top of the podium on that day, in the first of seven race victories earned during his 1993 campaign on his way to securing a fourth world championship.

Kyalami hosted the 1993 South African Grand Prix

The Las Vegas Grand Prix was added to the calendar in 2023

Could South African Grand Prix soon be on F1 calendar?

The F1 calendar currently consists of 24 races spread across five continents, making the addition of further grands prix difficult to accommodate.

However, there has been a push over recent years - with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at the forefront - to find a solution and further increase the sport's global reach.

In December, Rwanda launched a stunning bid to host a grand prix, while South Africa have also recently expressed their intention to explore the possibility of a F1 return.

Now, there has been another major step on the road to making that dream a reality, with Gayton McKenzie - the country's Minister for Sport, Arts and Culture - calling on any promoters eager to support the bid to stage a grand prix from 2026 and beyond, to submit their applications.

Lewis Hamilton is eager for Africa to host an F1 race weekend

The government has not ruled out the possibility of accepting applications to either build a new F1 circuit or establish a street race, with the Kyalami track currently not an FIA Grade 1 venue, the award required to host a grand prix.

Any expressions of interest will be evaluated by a jury of 12 people from a variety of backgrounds, and must be presented by January 31, 2025.

“This marks an exciting step in our journey to bring Formula 1 to South Africa," said McKenzie in a government statement.

"The release of the Request for Expression of Interest demonstrates our commitment to an open, inclusive and competitive process, showcasing South Africa’s ability to host a world-class motorsport event and our broader ambitions for economic growth and global recognition."

