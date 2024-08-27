Hamilton wants F1 CEO talks as behind the scenes involvement revealed
Lewis Hamilton has said he will be holding talks with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali concerning an issue close to his heart.
The seven-time world champion is known for his success on and off the track, with efforts to improve F1's diversity commanding great respect, as do his record 105 race victories.
Hamilton has raced around the world during his F1 career, but the only inhabited continent he is yet to reach in a racing car is one that would mean a huge deal to him - Africa.
The 1993 South African Grand Prix was the most recent race in the region, and Hamilton has been vocal about his desire to see the sport return to the continent.
Will F1 race in Africa?
F1 has expanded the number of grands prix regularly in recent seasons, with deals given to new venues including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Las Vegas, and Miami.
As reports of renewed interest in a race in Africa emerge, Hamilton has pointed out how the location has been omitted from the expanding calendar year-on-year.
“100% we can’t be adding races in other locations if you continue to ignore Africa,” he told media in Zandvoort.
“The rest of the world just takes from [Africa], no one gives anything to Africa. There’s a huge amount of work that needs to be done there.
“I think a lot of the world that hasn’t been there don’t realise how beautiful the place is, how vast it is and probably they don’t even know what the countries are doing still to those places in terms of holding them back."
For the second time in recent years, Hamilton spent the summer break travelling in the continent, this time visiting Morocco, Senegal, Benin, Mozambique, and Madagascar.
“I think having a grand prix there will be able to highlight just how great the place is and bring in tourism and all sorts," he continued.
“Why are we not on that continent? And the current excuse is that maybe there’s not a track that’s ready but there is at least one track that’s ready [Kyalami, the venue for previous South African races] and in the short term, we should just get on that track and have that part of the calendar."
“Then work on building out something new so that’ll be a conversation I have with Stefano,” the 39-year-old said.
Kyalami is an FIA grade 2 track, one rating below that which is required to host F1. It has held several meetings with bosses of the sport in recent years about a revival of the South African Grand Prix, though financial and political issues have reportedly prevented formal plans from materialising.
Recent reports have also revealed Rwanda's plans to host F1, which would involve a new circuit being built.
The country was one visited by Hamilton, who was the first - and remains the only - black driver to have raced in the sport, this summer.
“Rwanda is one of my favourite places I’ve been to. I’ve been doing a lot of work in the background on it. I’ve spoken to people in Rwanda, I’ve spoken to people in South Africa. Rwanda is a longer project, but it’s amazing that they’re so keen to get a part of it.”
