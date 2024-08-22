Red Bull announce new driver signing in major swoop
Red Bull announce new driver signing in major swoop
With the 2024 Formula 1 season set to get under way again this weekend following the summer break, Red Bull have added a new driver to their line-up.
The reigning constructors' champions go into the Dutch Grand Prix on top of the leaderboard but are facing significant pressure from their rivals for the first time in many years.
Max Verstappen continues to lead the way in the drivers' standings, with the Dutchman holding a 78-point advantage over McLaren star Lando Norris despite enduring a mixed campaign to date.
His team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, has suffered a dramatic drop off in form, collecting just 28 points from his last eight outings.
The Mexican, who has previously proved a reliable backup for Verstappen, faces an uncertain future at the reigning champions given his latest displays despite recently signing a new deal.
Red Bull line-up bolstered
With speculation over their F1 line-up showing no signs of slowing down, the team have made moves to strengthen in another racing field- F1 Esports.
In a statement released on their official website, the team have announced that ex-F4 driver Jarno Opmeer has signed a multi-year deal after making the switch from rivals Mercedes.
The Dutch star is widely regarded as one of the greatest sim racers of all time, having already won several world titles.
The move will see him team up with the most successful driver in history and defending champion Frede Rasmussen.
Speaking on the move, Opmeer said: “I can’t wait to get started with Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing.
"My first race with the Team is tonight – we have been practicing hard.
"This weekend, I will be attending the Dutch GP as well, so it’s shaping up to be a great first week. I’m looking forward to what the future brings.”
Joe Soltysik, head of esports at Red Bull Sim Racing said: “Jarno joining our team is not only a reflection of the hard work behind the scenes from both ourselves and Team Redline, but also a statement of intent to create sustained success in Sim Racing from Oracle Red Bull Racing."
