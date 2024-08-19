Perez reveals Red Bull judgement day over F1 future

Sergio Perez has revealed when his real judgement day will come for his future at Red Bull.

Perez has been under mounting pressure to keep his seat with the world champions, following poor performances that have seen him drop to seventh in the drivers' championship.

A strong start to the season led to Red Bull handing him a new contract until at least the end of the 2025 season, but his run of poor form has cost the Milton Keynes-based team in the constructors' championship, where McLaren now offer a real threat to their crown.

At the Belgian Grand Prix, Perez once again fell behind team-mate Max Verstappen, despite there being nine positions between them at the start of the race, meaning the Mexican has not beaten Verstappen in a race they have both finished since April 2023.

Ahead of the summer break, rumours grew that Red Bull might ditch Perez for the second half of the season, despite his new contract, but team principal Christian Horner announced that the Mexican would certainly see out the season.

Now, pressure remains on the 34-year-old for the rest of 2024, with young drivers Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar waiting in the wings, and the experienced Daniel Ricciardo still not signed with Visa Cash App RB beyond the end of this season.

At the Belgian GP, Perez admitted to media that he was feeling the pressure amid the outside noise surrounding his and his team's form.

"It's not easy. It's obviously tough, you know, because you know you are in the spotlight of the sport and it happened again," he said.

"But more than the emotions, it's really hard to get out of them and how you don't let them turn you down and see them as a potential. And then if you see my race on Sunday, there is always an opportunity.

"That's the beauty of this sport in which you are as good as your last race, so I’m really working on getting back my season on track. And that's my main priority."

Perez then went on to suggest that he will be judged based on his performances between now and the end of the season, suggesting his final championship standing will be important.

"Like I said before, we will only remember where I finish in Abu Dhabi. So to me, you know, if I'm able to have a good couple of races ahead and get my championship back on track, my season, it will feel quite different to us looking at the moment."