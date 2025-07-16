Why Max Verstappen is responsible for Red Bull's decline

If you'd have told me a year ago I would now be writing about Max Verstappen and Red Bull's F1 decline, I would have laughed.

The champion produced one of F1's most dominant seasons in 2023, won the title in an ailing car last year and proved no matter the circumstances he would emerge on top.

Verstappen’s talent, success, and race-winning ability has forced Red Bull to place him at the centre of their team since he joined in 2016. He is the nucleus of the outfit, and the figure who has driven the team to domination in the ground effect era.

However, placing only Verstappen at the centre of their operations has, and always would, compromise the team massively. It is only now we’re seeing the implications of having one ‘star’ driver.

On the one hand, Red Bull had to do this with Verstappen, and it worked! Four back-to-back world titles is an incredible feat and will ensure the team's place in the F1 history books forever.

In doing so however, they have rejected all the other components that make a team successful in the long-term. Red Bull have become so reliant on Verstappen, that they have ensured their own F1 decline.

Red Bull’s F1 talent problem

Red Bull loves a star. A big name. Someone with a magic wand who can take their team to the dizzy heights of championship success. Sebastian Vettel once fit this requirement, in the same way Verstappen does today.

Individuals such as Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley have long been credited with Red Bull’s achievements, from the development of the car to the trackside operations of the team.

These influences have been notably absent in 2025, with both figures leaving for rival projects, and it is difficult not to attribute Red Bull’s current failings to this exodus of talent.

Could Newey have been able to steer Red Bull back onto the right development path last year? Are the team still adjusting to a day-to-day management structure without Wheatley?

Thank god for Verstappen! He’s holding onto the McLarens extremely well in a much more inferior car, and he is the only reason Red Bull’s name is uttered in the same space as the rest of the top teams.

However, by placing too much emphasis on stars such as Verstappen and Newey, Red Bull have completely ruined their future.

Newey, Wheatley and Horner are no longer at Red Bull

If the team’s pace does not improve and Verstappen eventually leaves, Red Bull will be left in no-man's land with only Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson, Isack Hadjar and, potentially, Arvid Lindblad to carry the team forwards.

Which isn’t meant as an insult to Red Bull’s crop of drivers! But, all four lack the calibre of Verstappen and the experience to lead a team back to the top. In fact, most drivers on the grid would struggle to do so with Red Bull in it's current guise.

Red Bull are so focused on retaining Verstappen in the present, they have failed to future-proof for when he does leave. And, they only have themselves to blame for this.

Even if Verstappen wasn't tempted by Mercedes, who is to say he wouldn’t retire from F1 in the next couple of years?

The champion has a young family, other racing projects he's interested in and has said himself he could leave early. Why on earth have Red Bull not adequately prepared for this?!

Christian Horner’s exit from Red Bull is all starting to feel rather symbolic. A golden era of Red Bull’s history is coming to an end, alongside Verstappen's competitiveness with them. It isn't long before the Dutchman departs as well.

Which isn’t Verstappen’s fault himself! If anything the champion is in the strongest position in his career.

Only 27 years old, with nothing more to prove, Red Bull’s decline is not the end for Verstappen. He can sit tight and wait for a championship-winning team to beckon him in 2026 when the regulation changes shake-up the order.

Wherever Verstappen goes, he will undoubtedly be successful. However, for Red Bull his presence is integral to not only their identity, but also their place amongst the top F1 teams.

Verstappen is the last block in Red Bull's Jenga tower. You take him away, and the whole thing will come crumbling down.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari EXIT verdict issued as Brit absent from key event

READ MORE: Aston Martin F1 driver statement details George Russell future

READ MORE: Inside Hamilton's staggering $450M net worth: Ferrari salary, real estate value & more

Related